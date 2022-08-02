Kilmeade grills John Kirby on al Qaeda's presence in Afghanistan following Zawahri's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Fox & Friends’ co-host Brian Kilmeade pressed White House National Security Council Coordinator Adm. John Kirby (Ret.) on his assertion that Afghanistan may no longer be a safe haven for terrorists following al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri's death in a U.S. strike. Kilmeade argued al Qaeda members would be hiding in caves along the Pakistan border, rather than on display in Kabul, if they truly feared for their safety.

AL QAEDA LEADER ZAWAHRI'S DEATH AND QUESTIONS THAT NEED ANSWERS

JOHN KIRBY: The fact that we were able to take out Mr. Zawahri in downtown Kabul without a scratch to anybody else, sends a pretty powerful signal to the Taliban and anybody else who might harbor al Qaeda terrorists going forward. … I don't think that al Qaeda can look at what happened over the last 48 hours and feel like Afghanistan is going to be much of a safe haven for them.

