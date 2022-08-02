Expand / Collapse search
Kilmeade grills John Kirby on al Qaeda's presence in Afghanistan following Zawahri's death

Retired Adm. Kirby said the al Qaeda leader's death sent a 'powerful signal' to anyone harboring terrorists.

‘Fox & Friends’ co-host Brian Kilmeade pressed White House National Security Council Coordinator Adm. John Kirby (Ret.) on his assertion that Afghanistan may no longer be a safe haven for terrorists following al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri's death in a U.S. strike. Kilmeade argued al Qaeda members would be hiding in caves along the Pakistan border, rather than on display in Kabul, if they truly feared for their safety. 

JOHN KIRBY: The fact that we were able to take out Mr. Zawahri in downtown Kabul without a scratch to anybody else, sends a pretty powerful signal to the Taliban and anybody else who might harbor al Qaeda terrorists going forward. …  I don't think that al Qaeda can look at what happened over the last 48 hours and feel like Afghanistan is going to be much of a safe haven for them. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

