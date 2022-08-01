Republicans join Democrats in praising Biden for death of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle praised the White House on Monday after it was announced that the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, had been killed by a drone strike in Afghanistan.

Republicans and Democrats alike were quick to commend President Biden for taking action against the 71-year-old terrorist. Zawahiri, a one-time surgeon, had led al Qaeda since the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden.

"Congratulations to the Biden Administration and all those brave Americans involved in the successful counterterrorism operation against al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. "This is a significant event in the War on Terror. All those involved have delivered a strong message that America never forgets."

Zawahiri, who helped plan the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, was killed on Saturday by a drone strike in Kabul.

"The news of the successful hit on Ayman al-Zawahiri stopped me in my tracks," said Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. "Targeting one senior leader does not end the capacity of an organization to attack, but it does send a message that, while it may take years, we do not forget those who attack us. I commend the president for making the tough call and the national security team for this success.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, echoed the sentiment in a statement released to the public.

"All Americans will breathe easier today knowing Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, has been eliminated," said Cruz. "This strike should be a message to terrorists near and far: if you conspire to kill Americans, we will find and kill you."

Although much of the response was positive, it was still not totally devoid of partisanship.

Some Democrats were quick to use the moment to score political points against Republicans, particularly former President Donald Trump.

"Trump recently hosted a Saudi-backed golf tournament and ridiculously said that nobody has gotten to the bottom of 9/11," said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. "Under Joe Biden, the United States killed Ayman al Zawahiri, one of the master planners of 9/11."

A few Republicans, meanwhile, called the "victory lap" being taken by Biden and lawmakers ridiculous.

"Zawahiri is credited in planning 9-11 …. but most Americans don’t know or have forgotten who he is, but once they know they will be glad he’s dead," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. "But Joe’s victory lap is ridiculous."