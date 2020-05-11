Brian Kilmeade questions Obama advisers' 'up the tempo' message to Biden: 'Something's going on here'

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade responded Monday to a New York Times op-ed penned by former Obama strategists David Axelrod and David Plouffe in which they urged presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to "up the tempo" of his campaign.

"This is unbelievable," Kilmeade told "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"You have David Axelrod and David Plouffe, who helped get Barack Obama elected twice. They know Joe Biden very well ... they worked with him side-by-side for eight years.

"Something is going on here because rather than talk to him, they wrote an editorial in The New York Times telling him, 'You have to get out of the basement. You look like you are beaming in from the space shuttle.'"

BIDEN CAMPAIGN RAMPS UP DIGITAL STAFF AMID DEM PRESSURE

The op-ed, titled "What Joe Biden Needs To Do To Beat Trump," came amid growing concern from senior Democrats that the Biden campaign is struggling behind the Trump team on the digital front. The online battleground is likely to be a vital part of the campaign since most traditional campaign avenues have been closed off due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left the former vice presidentsequestered in his Delaware home.

The campaign's digital operation deficit was on full display last week, when Biden attempted to hold a campaign rally for voters in Tampa, Fla. The glitch-riddled event ended up drawing mockery from Republicans and media outlets instead.

"He is doing a virtual rope line where he asks different people, one voter a day, how things are going," Kilmeade said.

"So, David Axelrod and David Plouffe wrote an editorial ... that is like you watching me in the morning and going, 'Brian is bothering me. I think I’ll do an editorial in the New York Post rather than texting me," Kilmeade told host Tucker Carlson.

BIDEN MOCKED FOR TECH GLITCHES IN VIRTUAL TAMPA CAMPAIGN RALLY

"It makes no sense. These are his supporters setting him on fire. What is crazy is that I think in most battleground states, he is actually leading or just behind Donald Trump. So he's got his hands full."

Kilmeade predicted the race will boil down to "Barack Obama against Donald Trump."

"I would not be surprised if Joe Biden introduces Barack Obama," Kilmeade said, "and then sits -- I am not kidding -- from August until November."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.