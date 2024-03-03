Expand / Collapse search
Killing for cocaine: Inside evasive drug queen Griselda Blanco's reign of terror that came to an ironic end

'The Cocaine Godmother: Griselda Blanco' is streaming now on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Cocaine Godmother: Meet the woman behind the multi-billion dollar drug market that transformed Miami

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro takes Fox Nation subscribers inside the real story of Cocaine Godmother Griselda Blanco on the latest Fox Nation documentary.

Ruthless and brutal "Cocaine Godmother" Griselda Blanco became the world's most unlikely drug lord, commanding a crew that shipped thousands of pounds of cocaine into the U.S. every month, leading an organization that was suspected to be behind over 200 murders, and even reportedly inspiring and grooming renowned drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Her reign of terror began in the 1970s and lasted until police caught up with her in 1985.

But, before her arrest, she managed to leave a bloody trail of death behind her.

SOFIA VERGARA'S ‘GRISLEDA’: SON OF REAL ‘COCAINE GODMOTHER’ CALLS NEW SERIES ‘DISRESPECTFUL'

"Griselda was an enigma," DEA Agent Robert Palombo, the man who ultimately captured Blanco, said on Fox Nation's "Cocaine Godmother" documentary capturing the life of the narcotics queen. "She always looked for a twist. Not just put a bullet in their head. Make a statement."

Judge Jeanine Pirro, in hosting the documentary that's streaming on the platform, said Blanco was particularly evasive.

Griselda Blanco's mugshot

Mugshot of the Colombian drug lord of the Medellin Cartel, Griselda Blanco Restrepo (1943-2012), Metro Dade Police, 1997. (ALAMY)

"To the law enforcement agents pursuing her, Griselda Blanco was a ghost," she said. "She was always one step ahead, disappearing into thin air. Until one day, luck ran out for the 'Godmother' of cocaine."

COCAINE GODMOTHER'S SON CLAIMS ‘CARTEL CREW’ DOESN'T GLORIFY CRIMINAL LIFESTYLE: ‘WE’RE TRYING TO MOVE ON WITH OUR LIVES'

The flamboyant mastermind became a pioneer in the Miami drug trade and one of the most influential – and ruthless – traffickers in the business.

"The bodies were so numerous they had to rent refrigerated trucks to store them. She never showed the slightest bit of remorse on having people killed," said detective Al Singleton, another influential figure behind the pursuit and capture of Blanco.

Griselda Blanco in a striped black and white dress with a red hat

Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. (ALAMY)

Blanco was said to have used violence to communicate with competitors, even inventing the motorcycle drive-by killing that would later become the way she met her own fate. But when a series of threats came her way, she fled Miami for California, where she was ultimately captured by Palombo.

HIPPOS FROM HELL: PABLO ESCOBAR'S PRIVATE ZOO LEAVES NATION RACING AGAINST TIME TO SAVE ECOSYSTEM 40 YEARS ON

After tracing the cocaine queen to Irvine, California, in February 1985, the former DEA agent who had been assigned to a South Floridian drug task force entered, walked up some stairs and found Blanco sitting on a bed.

He greeted her with, "Griselda, we finally meet."

Colombia facing ‘hippo time bomb’ from Pablo Escobar’s cocaine hippos Video

Blanco has since been immortalized in other ways, most recently by Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara in Netflix's "Griselda." Her only surviving son, Michael Corleone Blanco, has also been outspoken about his mother's life story since her assassination in 2012.

