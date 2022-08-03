Expand / Collapse search
The Faulkner Focus
Published

Kevin McCarthy rips Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act: No plan to solve the 'problems they created'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the impact of the Manchin-Schumer spending bill, warning it will worsen inflation as Americans endure a recession.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed the Democrats' spending bill, warning it will worsen inflation as Americans are already battling a recession. McCarthy joined "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday to discuss how the Democrats have created a series of "problems" that they have "no plan to solve."

MANCHIN HAS ‘NICE TALK’ WITH SINEMA BUT WON'T DISCUSS DETAILS ON FATE OF SOCIAL SPENDING AND TAX BILL

KEVIN MCCARTHY: So the worst part about this, they created all these problems. They have no plan to fix it, and this bill itself [is] killing 30,000 jobs. But you know who they will hire? 87,000 new IRS agents to go after you and audit you. They'll raise inflation higher. They'll spend more money, which brought us into this problem. They have no plan to solve all the problems they created. That's why this November is so important. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.