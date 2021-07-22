Tucker: Nancy Pelosi bans GOP reps from serving on the Jan. 6 committee

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," July 21, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



This past January, just two days before the Congress was scheduled to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the Electoral College, the House Sergeant-at-Arms received an urgent message. The message came from the man who at the time ran the Capitol Police Department, Steven Sund.



Sund wanted National Guard troops to stand guard around the perimeter of the Capitol complex. Sund knew, as everyone in official Washington knew that an enormous protest against the Electoral College certification was about to take place. It was coming to Washington. Yet, for reasons that are not clear, the Sergeant-at-Arms refused that request.



Then on January 6th, as Steven Sund predicted, thousands of protesters did arrive in Washington. As that crowd grew and became unruly, Steven Sund made five more urgent requests for soldiers at the Capitol. Sund was still begging for reinforcements as protesters breached the doors and roamed the halls of the building, and yet, once again, every single one of Steven Sund's request for help was rejected.



But why? Why did that happen?



January 6th is one of the most discussed events in modern American history, and yet more than six months later, we still don't know why that happened. No one has explained it.



Nancy Pelosi knows why it happened. She could tell us why it happened if she felt like it. The Sergeant-at-Arms reports directly to Nancy Pelosi. She is the Speaker of the House, and yet repeatedly, Pelosi has worked to stop any inquiry whatsoever into the state of security at the Capitol on January 6th.



In fact, the very next day, on January 7th, Pelosi forced Steven Sund to resign from the Capitol Police. End of discussion.



What exactly is going on here? Congress's new January 6 Committee was supposed to tell us what is going on here. Figuring out what happened that day was the whole point of having the committee. We've heard that again and again.



And yet, it turns out that Nancy Pelosi has no intention of revealing everything she knows about January 6th, so she has turned that committee into yet another instrument of cover-up.



Today, Pelosi banned two Republican Members of Congress from serving on the Committee. They are Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana. What did they do wrong? Those two specifically seem most likely to ask questions about January 6 that Pelosi did not want to discuss. They pushed for openness, so she booted them.



At a briefing at the Capitol today, Pelosi did not even bother to deny that is why she did it. Watch this.



QUESTION: What was it about Jordan and Banks in particular? Because they also voted to overturn the election?



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): That was not the criterion, as I told you yesterday.



QUESTION: Yes, what was the criteria?



PELOSI: Were you listening?



QUESTION: Did you talk to those two members? Banks and Jordan?



CARLSON: "Read my statement," Pelosi commanded. So we did. We read Pelosi's statement and it offered no explanation for why she banned Banks and Jordan. Once again, we know why she did, because of all the Republicans on the committee, those two were by far the most likely to press for answers.



Even Pelosi's lieutenants are not denying that's why they were kicked off the committee. Here is Virginia Congresswoman Nancy (sic) Spanberger today on MSNBC.



REP. ABIGAIL SPANBERGER (D-VA): And this commission has to be set up to be a serious endeavor. Our Capitol was attacked on January 6.



I think it is absolutely important that every single person who serves on that Commission, be they a Democrat or a Republican come to that Commission as an American first, as a person with fidelity, and focus on the constitutional duty that is ours that we swore when we were sworn in just days before that attack on the Capitol.



CARLSON: Did you follow that? So, if you want to know why officials who report directly to Nancy Pelosi repeatedly turned down security at the Capitol on January 6th even after protesters were inside the doors of the Capitol, if you want to know what the hell that's about, you're un- American. You're a traitor. You hate the country.



In fact, you may be a white supremacist insurrectionist yourself, so be careful. That's the official position of congressional Democrats tonight.



Remember when they told us that they would unite the country if they ever took power? It looks like they didn't mean it.



So, it's fair to wonder what else they are lying about and covering up. It turns out there is still an awful lot of things we don't know about January 6th despite all the talking about it. For example, why is the Justice Department still tonight hiding thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Capitol that day? What could possibly be on that tape that we're not allowed to see?



Who killed Ashli Babbitt? And what was the justification for killing her? Government agents get to shoot unarmed political protesters in the neck for trespassing and we're not allowed to know who did it or why? Is that really the new standard?



Does that same standard apply to BLM protesters, too, or just to people who voted for Donald Trump, people whose lives clearly don't matter? And most critically of all, what role did the F.B.I. play that day?



We know for certain that there were F.B.I. informants in the crowd at the Capitol. How many of them made it inside the Capitol and then encouraged others to break the law? Don't pretend the F.B.I. doesn't stage crimes, we know for a fact they do it regularly. We know for a fact they did it right before the election in Michigan for political effect. We will have details on that in a moment.



So, what exactly was the F.B.I.'s role in January 6th? And why can't we know?



With some prodding, Republicans might have asked about some of this. None of these are trick questions, they're not even partisan questions. They are entirely fair questions and they are important. Every American has a right to hear the answers and hear them immediately.



January 6th is being used as a pretext to strip millions of disfavored Americans of their core constitutional rights. We are witnessing the most aggressive crackdown on civil liberties in our lifetime. That is not an exaggeration.



Yet thanks to Nancy Pelosi, the January 6 Committee will now operate the way she would like America to operate, as a one-party state. Kevin McCarthy understandably pulled the remaining Republicans off the Committee in protest today, but at least one of them would like to stay on the Commission in order to lend her dwindling credibility to Nancy Pelosi's power grab. That is Liz Cheney of Wyoming.



Liz Cheney knows that she's coming to the end of the road. Cheney's own voters despise her. Her career in Congress is over. So, what next? Well, like her friend Bill Kristol before her, Liz Cheney has a next chapter planned. She'll find some billionaire to fund her push for pointless foreign wars. That's the one thing she believes in.



Sucking up to fellow neocon, Nancy Pelosi might help with that, so she is doing it.



REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): The rhetoric that we have heard from the Minority Leader is disingenuous. The attack on this building on January 6 was the worst attack on this Capitol since 1814. It was an attack on our Constitution.



Today, the Speaker objected to two Republican members. She accepted three others. She objected to two, one of whom may well be a material witness to events that led to that day -- that led to January 6.



I agree with what the Speaker has done.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, if January 6 was the most dastardly attack on the Capitol building in more than 200 years, a period that has seen bombings and shootings -- a lot of them in the capital -- but if January 6 was the single worst, then why can't we know the answers to the basic questions we just asked? That's a question for Liz Cheney. If it's that important, why are you hiding that information?



What's the answer?



Of course, she doesn't have one. Speaking of disingenuous.



So, the committee will proceed with one party. What will it look like? We think MSNBC with subpoena power.



On Tuesday, Pelosi will call a Capitol police officer called Harry Dunn. Dunn will pretend to speak for the country's law enforcement community, but it turns out Dunn has very little in common with your average cop.



Dunn is an angry left-wing political activist whose social media feeds are full of praise, not coincidentally, for Nancy Pelosi. Here is a picture of the two of them together.



"Racism is so American," Harry Dunn wrote in one post, "That when you protest that people think you're protesting America. #LeaveItToWhitesToTellBlacksWhatIsRacist. #IStandWithIlhanOmar. #Squad.



Harry Dunn, ladies and gentlemen, just another fact-based witness to the insurrection.



Jim Jordan is one of the members Nancy Pelosi banned from the commission today. He represents Ohio in the House of Representatives. We're happy to have him join us tonight.



Congressman, thank you very much for coming on.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Good to be with you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So, I don't want to spend too much time on the Congresswoman from Wyoming, but I wonder why she and the rest of the Democrats telling us that this Commission is so important, won't answer basic questions, like why can't we see the surveillance footage? Who shot Ashli Babbitt? How many F.B.I. informants were in the crowd that day?



Why won't they answer basic factual questions about that day?



JORDAN: Or the fact -- or Tucker, the fundamental question which is, why wasn't there a proper security posture that day? It wasn't like we didn't know there was a rally in town, it wasn't like we didn't know it would be a big rally, after all, it was President Trump's rally. Why wasn't there a proper security presence?



And that's a question that only, as you pointed out in your monologue, only the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives can answer. But my guess is, Tucker, my guess is the reason she didn't have the proper presence there is because -- think about what happened all last year? The Democrats normalized anarchy.



They said, oh, if you're a rioter or a looter and you're attacking police that we're defunding and you're destroying small business, we're going to bail you out of it. We're going to raise money to bail you out of jail. So, with that background, she couldn't have the presence that you need that day.



So, I think that is the fundamental question.



CARLSON: Well, wait, wait, wait, wait --



JORDAN: You don't hear Representative Cheney or anyone else talking about that.



CARLSON: Right. Well, Cheney is obviously a shill, but I have to ask though and press a little bit on that explanation. So, immediately after January 6th, Pelosi called the Army and built a wall ironically around the building, put bureaus of the Capitol Police in other states, her own Pretorian Guard et cetera. So, she is clearly for law enforcement when they protect her.



Christopher Wray refused to get on a conference call about preparation for January 6th, before it happened. They knew it was coming. They didn't protect the building. They let the protesters in.



The F.B.I. has a long history of setting up crimes. They just did it in Michigan and we're going to get into it in a second. Why isn't there a good faith investigation into the F.B.I.'s behavior? Or do Republicans somehow trust the F.B.I.?



JORDAN: Well, Tucker, you may remember a few weeks ago when we had the F.B.I. Director in front of the Judiciary Committee, I asked him about what happened to the Hooper's, up in the in the State of Alaska who were -- their door was kicked in. They were handcuffed, held at gunpoint, and interrogated for four hours they weren't even in the Capitol.



So, I've been pressing for those answers to those kind of questions as well, but the fundamental question is, why wasn't there a proper security presence that particular day? And again, only the Speaker of the House can answer that question.



And what I find interesting is this morning's POLITICO headline. I got it right here. POLITICO headline, "Dems accept McCarthy's picks for January 6th panel." So, they accepted it. Everything was fine, it was reported this morning, but last night -- so that was news that was of yesterday. Last night, I go on your network and I raise these very points and I talk about this and suddenly -- Shazam -- today, the Speaker changes everything.



Mr. Banks and Mr. Jordan can't be on the committee.



So, maybe that's the reason. Maybe she just doesn't want to answer that fundamental question or any other questions. This is all political and we've known that from the start.



CARLSON: Jim Jordan of Ohio, thanks for joining us tonight. I appreciate it.



JORDAN: You bet, Tucker. Thank you.



CARLSON: So, let's hope two years from now from her perch as some think tank when Liz Cheney tells Republicans we need to invade Iran, that they pause and ask, who is the person giving us this advice?



Meanwhile, we're learning much more about the F.B.I.'s involvement in another alleged act of domestic terrorism. That would be the plot last year to kidnap the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.



Now, prominent Democrats at the time, very much including Whitmer herself blamed Trump for this alleged plan. So, what was the plan?



Well BuzzFeed, of all places has just confirmed that the F.B.I. had a quote, "hand" in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. In other words, the F.B.I. helped plan it. One F.B.I. informant organized meetings to kidnap the Governor, another informant quote, "prodded" the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping plot to advance his plan.



And texts from an F.B.I. agent directed an informant to draw people into the conspiracy. In the end, it looks like there were more F.B.I. snitches, informants, people working with the F.B.I. involved in the plot than weren't. It was an F.B.I. plot.



So, what does it suggest about January 6? Before you dismiss it as a conspiracy theory, we know there were F.B.I. informants in the crowd. We know that for certain. We'll have a lot more on that tomorrow night.



Why can't we know their involvement in January 6 now that we're getting a sense of their involvement in this fake kidnapping plot?



Julie Kelly is with "American Greatness" As we said many times, she is one of the few reporters on this story. She joins us tonight.



Julie, thanks so much for coming on. What do you make of this Michigan kidnapping plot?



JULIE KELLY, "AMERICAN GREATNESS": Well, what was interesting in the BuzzFeed article aside from how they put the kidnapping plot together was a protest at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan in April of 2020, which eerily mirrors what happened on January 6th.



This includes these militia groups, one of them the Three Percenters, who also has been accused of participating in January 6th. They showed up in military gear. The police stood down, let them into the building, even with full military garb. They had firearms. Photographers were there to take pictures.



They were banging down doors looking for Gretchen Whitmer, and all of those photographs and everything went viral. It sounds really familiar about what happened on January 6th.



So, there's no reason now for anyone to doubt or be skeptical that this F.B.I. that we know is so highly partisan, has now gone after Donald Trump, his associates, and now his supporters for the past five years that the F.B.I. did not play an instrumental role in infiltrating many of these groups before January 6 and instigating things on that day.



CARLSON: We certainly have a right to know and I would love to know why we don't have a right to know, and more to the point, I'd like to know why we don't know. And it seems like one of the reasons is Republicans starting with Mitch McConnell in the Senate reflexively cover for the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice.



Why do they do that, do you think?



KELLY: I don't know. I wish that I had a good answer because I don't, and I don't even know that any Republicans have spoken out since this news broke that the F.B.I. was so instrumental.



Now also, this was exposed in October of 2020. Again, we have the Justice Department and the F.B.I. interfering in the election. Joe Biden condemned Donald Trump for not speaking out more about the kidnapping plot. This happened obviously in a crucial state just weeks before the election as people were voting and this was supposed to reflect Donald Trump's support, right? The white supremacists.



And so, there is no reason not to believe that a few months later, we didn't just have an extension of what was happening throughout 2020 and then really bringing that to a fulsome at what happened on January 6th.



So, we need more leaders asking questions directly to Christopher Wray about the F.B.I.'s involvement. I think we also have to give a shout out to Darren Beattie of "Revolver News" because he really outlined in an article several weeks ago about the likelihood of the F.B.I.'s involvement.



CARLSON: If I hear another elected Republican say there was inadequate security on January 6 because Democrats are against law enforcement, when of course Democrats are completely for law enforcement, if they control it and it protects them, I'm going to scream, because that's clearly not the answer.



Julie Kelly, I appreciate your coming on tonight and your reporting. Thank you.



KELLY: Thanks.



CARLSON: So, CNN just made a mistake, one of many mistakes it makes in the course of a day, but someone at the CNN Washington bureau accidentally e- mailed Charlie Kirk his thoughts on COVID vaccines.



We have the e-mail. It's revealing. Charlie Kirk joins us next to tell us what's in it.



CARLSON: So, the government keeps a database and has for decades on vaccine harm. It's called the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting database, VAERS, and it tracks the side effects of vaccines and there are side effects to all medicines.



You're not allowed to read it though, and if you do, people attack you. So, we ignore it. That's why today, almost no one noticed when the C.D.C. updated the VAERS database, but we did notice it, thanks to Alex Berenson.



Our Matt Finn is tracking what exactly those numbers are right now. Hey, Matt.



MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, the C.D.C.'s website posted an active tally of death reports being reviewed as potentially linked to a COVID vaccine. It's called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System or VAERS. That tally sat around 6,000, then suddenly spiked to 12,000, and now fell back down to 6,000.



A short while ago, the C.D.C. told us the drastic fluctuation was an honest mistake. The domestic death report tally was temporarily combined with the international number and that has since been corrected.



This evening, the C.D.C. tells FOX News, the current confirmed number of deaths being reviewed as possibly linked to a COVID vaccine is 6,207. That means 6,000 reports have been submitted to be probed for a link to a vaccine.



The C.D.C. tells us that many of those 6,000 reports have already been reviewed and determined not to be caused by a vaccine. In fact, the C.D.C. insists that so far, it has only independently confirmed three total deaths were linked to a vaccine. They say all three of those came from the Johnson & Johnson shot -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Matt Finn, thanks so much. Good to see you tonight.



So, the question is not what the number is, we can debate that. The question is, are we as a country or the Federal agencies and is the news media making good faith effort to find out what it is and then to care about what it is? Why wouldn't we care?



If Tylenol -- if there were claims that Tylenol was causing people harm, we'd look into it, but news organizations aren't looking into it because there's an enormous amount of pressure just to ignore it. We're not following along, of course. Everyone else is.



At CNN, they are worried about reports of vaccine-related injuries. They are worried you'll hear about them, so they spend most of their time daydreaming about ways to punish people who refuse to take the vaccine.



DR. LEANA WEN, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated. Right now, it's kind of the opposite.



It's fine. I mean, it's easy if you're unvaccinated. You can do everything you want to do anyway, but at some point, these mandates by workplaces, by schools, I think it will be important to say, hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms. You have to get twice weekly testing.



Basically, we need to make getting vaccinated the easy choice. That is what it's going to take for us to actually end the pandemic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, you should be ostracized. You should be driven from plight to society because you're a threat to the people who have been vaccinated. The vaccines are totally foolproof, they work really well. They'll save your life.



But somehow, unvaccinated people are still a threat to your life, not sure how that works, but it's true. So, that was a guest on CNN.



But as a channel, CNN shouldn't have a position on whether you should take medicine or not because it's a news channel. It's not a health agency.



And yet yesterday, the Bureau Chief in Washington at CNN sent an internal e-mail with this subject line: A majority of unvaccinated Americans say they're unlikely to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So, in response to that, the Bureau Chief wrote this to a colleague, quote: "This is the point about carrot versus stick. The carrot is no longer going to work ..."



Now, we know about this because the person who sent it accidentally added someone else to that e-mail, Charlie Kirk. We reached out to CNN about all of this and here's what they said.



"The e-mail mistakenly sent to Kirk, was simply acknowledging that current vaccination rates are losing steam." And then the spokesman went on to blame this show for Americans who don't want to take this particular medicine and suggesting it's CNN's job to force them to. But is it CNN's job?



Charlie Kirk is the founder of Turning Point U.S.A., he joins us tonight. Charlie, thanks so much for coming out. What does this reveal do you think about that news channel?



CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT U.S.A.: Well, I think this is one of the few mistakes that CNN has made that's actually really helpful. Is it CNN's stated position now that they're going to try to administer medicine under the threat of punishment? You know, the analogy carrot versus stick is used usually when talking about incentives. What is the best way to compel human beings to get to a desired objective?



And is it CNN's position now that if someone decides to refuse to get the vaccine like I have, that I'm going to come under some sort of punishment? What does that mean? What does the stick look like in CNN's world?



Are they reporting on the news or are they trying to actually trying to subsidize or incentivize human beings towards a certain outcome? Are they trying to go after stories that are actually going to hold powerful people accountable?



And Tucker, I think this is an interesting question: how would that internal e-mail read any differently if it wasn't sent by an executive from Moderna or Pfizer or Johnson& Johnson or AstraZeneca? Is there any difference at all?



If you just said, hey, who do you think sent this e-mail? Someone from the CNN Washington Bureau Chief or an executive of a pharmaceutical company? Those are things worth asking.



CARLSON: But what -- I mean, why is a news channel doing this? Any news channel? A lot of them are. I mean CNN's in-house doctor ran Planned Parenthood. She is not in the life-saving business. These are not physicians, these are not experts, and yet they're speaking with this moral authority you must do this because we know, and of course they don't know and questions that anyone else raises including on this show, they shout down immediately with slurs.



Like when did this become their role to do stuff like this?



KIRK: That's exactly right. And the other question is, why all of a sudden, in the last 48 hours has there been this almost coordinated effort of people on the establishment center right kind of virtue signaling and telling every single person to get vaccinated while we're starting to see this kind of disturbing increase of activity on the VAERS database? And we're seeing story after story, not to mention what Dr. Robert Malone has said on your program and Dr. Bret Weinstein.



And so, I think what we have here is a mission creep of certain institutions that think they're supposed to do things that they really aren't, and Tucker, I'm glad I received this e-mail because we got an inside look into what CNN is trying to do in this regard to public health and it's very disturbing.



CARLSON: Yes, it is disturbing. Coordination, yes, I'm suspecting maybe you're right in your hunch there, Charlie Kirk. Great to see you tonight. Thanks so much.



KIRK: Thank you.



CARLSON: So, we used to spend a lot of time in this country talking about economic inequality, that was the point of Occupy Wall Street a decade ago, and that's probably a conversation worth having because drastically unequal countries tend to be volatile countries. You want a broad middle class, an independent thriving middle class.



We don't have one anymore, but now we no longer talk about economics. We talk about identity politics.



One of the most prominent voices on the left mourns the end of that conversation and thinks identity politics is a cover for economic misdeeds and joins us to explain next.



CARLSON: It was about 13 years ago that there was a Wall Street meltdown that made the middle class in this country a lot poorer, several years after that the middle class became a minority in this country. So, you'd think we would be debating economics. Where's all the money going?



And for decades, the left's job was to raise that question. Where's all the money going? How are we splitting up the pie, as they used to say? And that might be a conversation worth having, but we don't have it ever anymore because all we talk about is identity politics and defunding the police -- why did that happen exactly? Was it an accident?



Well, sometimes it's worth talking to people within the left about it and there are some dissidents who are genuinely disgusted by what the Democratic Party has become. No one is more disgusted than Jimmy Dore. He is a comedian, a podcast host who has thought an awful lot about this.



We talked to him at length for a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." Here's part of that conversation.



CARLSON: The conversation on the left revolves almost exclusively around identity, which is in other words me. Narcissism, it is about me.



JIMMY DORE, HOST, "THE JIMMY DORE SHOW": Yes.



CARLSON: But you kept talking about economics. That used to be the central conversation on the left or in America, actually.



DORE: Yes.



CARLSON: Why no more?



DORE: Because the establishment has learned how to co-opt identity politics to make -- to put the brakes on economic progress and justice, so they -- so the joke I do -- so if you want to help --



I would say, if you want to help black people, nothing would help them more than free college student loan relief and Medicare-for-All and a living wage. You want to help them, that would be the way to help them.



But Joe Biden comes in, does none of those things, but he makes Juneteenth a holiday. So, do you understand what I'm talking about?



CARLSON: Oh, I do understand.



DORE: So that's -- they are all tall signals, but there is no substance. We're signaling that we want to help the minority community, but we're not actually helping them, so that's what identity politics is. It's a big diversion and the joke I say, you know if it was 1860, the Democrats would be bragging about their first transgendered slave owner.



And so what I'm trying to tell people is that when you vote for them, when you vote for somebody inside the Democratic Party no matter what they say, no matter what they believe, they're going to go along with Nancy Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi goes along with Goldman Sachs and Raytheon.



So when you're voting for someone inside the Democratic Party, you're voting for Goldman Sachs and Raytheon because they are not standing up to those people.



So, the idea that we have progressives inside the Democratic Party, it is actually more deleterious to the progressive movement to have them there.



Why is that, Jimmy? Because it gives people a false impression that there is somebody in government fighting for you, that there's one of the parties that are kind of on your side, and they aren't, and the quicker people realize that that both parties are not on their side, they only serve the oligarchy, we are in fact in an oligarchy. Your democracy was stolen way before Trump, until that happens, we won't ever have real change.



CARLSON: But what about Ocasio-Cortez? She is on Instagram.



DORE: Ocasio-Cortez campaigned on a floor vote on Medicare-for-All and she campaigned on creating what she called a "ruckus," meaning you have to stop being polite. This is a quote, "You have to stop being polite." We tried being polite and it got us nowhere and it wasn't until we started acting out and speaking impolitely that we even created the circumstances for change. That's what she tweeted.



So, I'm just doing what she said. So, I started to put heat on people like AOC and Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna, and all the Justice Democrats and the squad, to force the vote and they said, I was committing violence against them with my words. That's how scared they got.



CARLSON: Were you?



DORE: That sounds good -- really? Telling them to do what they ran on? That's violence? That's how afraid they were.



And all the things -- so they had people write hit pieces on me in the daily mag -- "New York" Magazine, "Newsweek," "BuzzFeed" -- they tried to shut me down and squelch me. They made me trend on Twitter negatively, but they couldn't shut me up and they couldn't stop me and they don't know what to do with me because, again, all the usual --



They have Wikipedia putting smears on me that I can't get rid of. CNN is calling me names. It is unbelievable what's going on, just a comedian, a pothead comedian in his garage, what you can do when you want to tell the truth inside journalism and politics and you can create a ruckus and I did.



And so now, everybody sees that those people are fakers and they are corrupt and the reason why I say they are corrupt is not because they take corporate money and do the bidding of corporations, but they're doing the bidding of their own career, right? Their own self-dealing.



CARLSON: Yes.



DORE: So, if I go along with the establishment, I'm going to get a book deal. I'm going to get speaking fees and I'm going to be in Congress for at least five years and then I get a pension for the rest of my life. That is corrupt and that's why they're not pushing back because Nancy Pelosi could come in and crush you. Hey, we'll fund somebody in a primary to your left just like she did to Joe Crowley, AOC, right?



So, that's what they're all afraid of. They are afraid of the power of the establishment taking away what little power that they have in Congress.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: You think they are frauds? Jimmy Dore knows them personally. He knows they are frauds. That conversation got very intense. It went on for nearly an hour.



The episode is now streaming on foxnation.com.



So, you still have to wear your obedience mask on an airplane. Many employers and schools are forcing people to take the COVID vaccine, but it turns out, if you sneak into this country illegally from another country with fake documents and you have COVID, it's not a big deal. That's not a public health crisis.



The Biden administration is totally happy to have COVID positive migrants wandering around America, because normal rules are suspended for people who aren't you. That's next.



CARLSON: You wouldn't know it from listening to the fear machine, but coronavirus cases are mostly way down in this country and yet, there is one part of the country in which COVID cases are dramatically rising. Why is that exactly?



Well, FOX's Bill Melugin is at the Mexican border tonight to tell us. Hey, Bill.



BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. Good evening to you. That's exactly right. COVID-19 cases really starting to surge amongst migrants down here at parts of the southern border. We are here in the Del Rio sector, one of the busiest, more than 900 apprehensions happening down here every single day and we've seen a lot of activity this week including today.



Take a look at this video I shot just here with my cell phone about an hour ago. A group of about four Haitian men allowed to just walk through the open border gate behind me into the United States with no resistance whatsoever and just give themselves up to Border Patrol, and this is something we've witnessed literally all week long down here.



Take a look at this wild video we shot in the same spot here on Monday when things were much more hectic. This was a massive group of between 300 and 400 migrants who showed up at this same gate all with hopes of wanting to get into the U.S. They started opening the gates up to let the family units through and some of the single men at points were trying to squeeze their way through the gates.



Now, ultimately what ended up happening was little by little, they opened the gates and they let pretty much everybody through the gates. They let everybody through the gates including single adult males, a lot of these folks were Haitian. I had a chance to talk to some of these guys and found out, they are from all over the world.



It's not just Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. Take a listen.



MELUGIN: Where are you from?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ghana. Ghana.



MELUGIN: You're from Ghana. Brazil? You're from Brazil? You're from Haiti. So, why did you decide to come?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I just want to live in the United States.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MELUGIN: Yes, so they're coming in from all over the place. It is not just those northern triangle countries that Kamala Harris says we need to focus on the root causes of, but take a listen to this startling information as you look at video out of the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest sector along the border.



FOX News confirming yesterday that COVID-19 cases amongst migrants down in the Rio Grande Valley have surged a staggering 900 percent in the first two weeks of July. It's not just the migrants, it's the Border agents, too. More than 40 of them have tested positive this fiscal year, five of them are currently hospitalized.



There is also an ongoing security situation. Take a look at this photo right here. Right here in Del Rio this week, this man was arrested by Texas DPS. He is an active member of the Zetas Cartel, an extremely dangerous Mexican drug cartel. State Troopers found him walking on the side of the road. Thankfully, they were able to take him into custody before he got further into the U.S.



Tucker, we'll send it back to you.



CARLSON: Amazing story. Bill Melugin for us on the border.



By the way you can't walk from Ghana, you can't take a train from Haiti, so you can afford a plane ticket across the ocean, but you're an economic migrant, a refugee who we must admit because why? Is anyone even asking that? No. No one cares.



Do they have COVID? No one cares about that either. All that matters is whether you have COVID and whether you may spread it to somebody because you're an American citizen.



So, LA, City of Los Angeles reinstituted its indoor mask mandate. The Biden administration is opening the border though for thousands of maskless unvaccinated illegal immigrants. I.C.E. is using military bases to then fly those migrants within this country into the interior without telling the Americans who have lived here their whole lives and paid taxes to support all this crap that it is even happening because who cares what they think?



GERRY MAY, KTBS NEWS ANCHOR: We now know that the approximately 80 Haitian immigrants who were dropped off in Shreveport last week, we know more about them. Today, we learned they've all been reunited with their families and friends around the U.S., and since the end of March, volunteers in Shreveport say that they have helped more than 400 migrants from 42 countries reunite with family and friends across the U.S.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Reunite with family and friends? They're not Americans. They have no right to be here, they are breaking our law by being here. Who are these morons on TV? And why are the rest of us putting up with this? This is our country.



Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana represents the town of Shreveport. He is trying to stop this. He joins us tonight to tell us how far he has gotten.



Congressman, thanks so much for coming on. I mean, I don't understand -- I mean this seems like a complete breakdown in law and order to me, like totally, it's like it's just falling apart. Calm me if you would.



REP. MIKE JOHNSON (R-LA): No, it absolutely is a complete breakdown and that double standard you're talking about is a real danger to the American people. What you didn't see is the stories that led up to the one you just showed where we just have busloads of Haitians being dropped off in the city.



I called I.C.E. and the officials who were supposed to be in charge of all this, Tucker, and they really couldn't give any specific answers either. They just said, expect more busloads.



This is happening in mid-size cities all around the country and it is a double standard. They are not -- the Border Patrol doesn't have the equipment and the ability to COVID test these folks when they are coming across that southern border.



I was down there in the Rio Grande Valley with President Trump three weeks ago. We saw this for ourselves. This is a serious crisis and they're sending them all around the country. The idea that all these people are reuniting happily with their family in the U.S., I mean it's a dubious claim and those claims are being made by nonprofit organizations and others who are trying to put a happy spin on this.



But this has gotten the attention of the American people and it should. This is a very serious crisis and it grows by the hour.



CARLSON: Well, not just the attention, I mean honestly, do Republicans on the Hill understand how radical this is making people even like moderate incrementalists like me. You look at this and it's such an insult to the country and people are going to get radical if this continues.



Do they understand that, do you think?



JOHNSON: They will. They will. Listen, I was at -- I did Town Halls last week back in Louisiana in four of my parishes or counties and this is a big issue obviously on the minds of everyone. This is before this video was breaking.



They know that our border is -- it's an open door policy. The Biden administration has sent the message to the whole world, we have hundreds of thousands of people, maybe millions now coming across the border. We don't know who they are. We don't know where they're going.



CARLSON: Yes, it's a joke. They think this country is a joke. Congressman Johnson, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Good luck down there.



KENNEDY: Thank you. Appreciate it.



CARLSON: James Craig has been on the show many times. He is the former Police Chief of Detroit, Michigan. He told us last week he would have a major announcement to make and he'd do it on this show. Next, he will.



CARLSON: Well for years, James Craig was the Chief of Police in Detroit, Michigan. How would you like that job? Tough gig, but he rose to the job.



He brought clarity and competence. He served that city. Now, he has left the Detroit Police Department and has a major announcement to make.



He said he would make it on this show, James Craig joins us right now to do that.



Chief, thanks so much for coming on. What's next for you?



JAMES CRAIG, FORMER POLICE CHIEF OF DETROIT, MICHIGAN: You know, I've got to tell you, Tucker, one, let me thank you for allowing me to come on your show tonight, but I said I would make the announcement on your show and I'm going to do it tonight.



We launched today the Chief James Craig for Governor Exploratory Committee, oh yes, today, and so I'm asking your viewers to go to chiefjamescraig.com.



You know, Tucker, we've talked many times and I certainly appreciate the opportunity. I've protected and served for 44 years in this profession. The best part, the last eight years here in Detroit, we know what happened last year. You know when other cities were burning, we know that Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Chicago, but Detroit did not burn.



CARLSON: Amen.



CRAIG: And you know, I've got to tell you, I'm running because when I look at what some politicians are doing across our country, you know let's talk about Governor Whitmore, she follows different rules. She just does.



And then, I can't help but think about the small businesses who are suffering through the pandemic and now, you know we want to give them handouts and businesses can't even hire employees.



Here is the deal, folks want a hand up and I'm all for hand up. They don't want a government handout. You know what? I'm going to hold our Governor accountable. I'm going to show the Governor what leadership looks like.



So again, I want your viewers to go to chiefjamescraig.com because we're part of a movement. We're going to take the state back.



CARLSON: Well, it needs it so badly. I don't think I've ever seen a whinier, less competent victim than your current governor, and I have to say, I mean we are not endorsing -- you know, I am not endorsing, but I just -- when the crisis came, you rose to it and your city didn't burn, and for years, people made fun of Detroit. Oh Detroit.



But when it came down to it --



CRAIG: Yes.



CARLSON: You kept it safe and I think that -- I think that really matters. Are you ready for what they are going to throw at you?



CRAIG: Oh, they are throwing at me now, Tucker. They know I'm on your show tonight. They're throwing at me tonight.



This is about leadership. You can't take that away from me. Bring it and let's fight. I'm a fighter. I'm a fighter.



CARLSON: Wait until they call you a white supremacist. It's coming.



CRAIG: Bring it. Bring it. I'm ready for it. Forty four years, I'm ready.



CARLSON: Chief Craig, I appreciate it and I'm glad you're in the race.



Thanks so much for announcing it on the show tonight. It's great to see you.



CRAIG: Hey, thank you so much. Good seeing you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Godspeed. I hope you save that state. Boy, does it need it.



Well, a brand new interview on "Tucker Carlson Today," radio host and comedian, Jimmy Dore. Interesting as hell if you want to know what's going on in the Democratic Party. He definitely knows. That's on FOX Nation right now.



Don't forget to tune in every night, 8:00 p.m., on this channel, to the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



Sean Hannity has decamped for Miami tonight. He is hosting a special. I think, it is a Town Hall, and there he is, Sean Hannity. Take it away.

