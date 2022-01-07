Newt Gingrich: Nancy Pelosi ‘failed so totally’ to shield Capitol from Jan. 6 rioters

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday night, where he shared his insights regarding how current Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have prepared for the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Gingrich claimed Pelosi failed her Capitol Hill colleagues, telling Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the lawmaker from San Francisco should have made sure there would be adequate police protection when members of Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

MEET THE DEMOCRATS WHO COULD REPLACE PELOSI AS PARTY LEADER IN 2023

NEWT GINGRICH: Well, I think she is the person who is the most responsible for what happened.

It was her job to ensure that there was adequate police, and if they didn’t have adequate police it was her job to ensure that the National Guard was there.

So a lot of this, I think, is a dance by the Democrats, who don’t want us to look very closely at what actually happened.

If you’ll notice, the political committee they’ve created is, in fact, only looking at political things. They’re not looking at the various ringleaders who’ve not been arrested. They’re not looking at a lot of the details about whether or not the FBI was as involved as provocateurs.

We know, for example, in Michigan that the FBI was deeply involved in creating an entire project to kidnap the governor, and then pretend it was being done by White nationalists, when in fact all the leading figures were FBI activists.

So there’s reason to question everything about what happened on Jan. 6.

Again, as a former speaker, I was deeply offended that anybody would do what they did on the Capitol grounds, but as a former speaker I was also really offended that the current speaker, Pelosi, failed so totally in her job, which was to make sure this didn’t happen.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: