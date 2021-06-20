Kevin McCarthy calls for declassification of COVID origins intelligence: 'Let the entire world know'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called for the declassification of the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into the origins of COVID-19 during an appearance on "Sunday Night America."

"Think about who had to pay for this," McCarthy told host Trey Gowdy. "Three million and eight hundred thousand people have lost their lives because China led to the world. Six hundred thousand of those 3.8 million are Americans. And for so long, with social media denying our ability to even talk about it of where it came from our having from Wuhan and others. The first thing we should do is declassify the intelligence. That would show us it came from Wuhan,."

Next, the lawmaker suggested, the Biden administration should limit the number of visas coming from China into the United States.

"We should lift the sovereign immunity so the 600,000 individuals who died, their families could actually have justice and sue China," he continued. "We should actually relocate the 24th winter Olympics. They should not be held in Beijing. If China lied to the rest of the world, why should the world reward them?"

McCarthy also called on the United States to halt all funds directed toward the World Health Organization.

"One of the first things President Biden did was send more than two and $40 million with no strings attached. We cannot get to the origin of this by listening to China or the World Health Organization," he said. "We should declassify the information and find first and foremost where it came from and let the entire world know."

McCarthy made the comment after House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., of standing in the way of a transparent investigation.

"Pelosi won't do it," the Louisiana lawmaker said on the floor Friday. "When we're in the majority we will do it, and we will hold China accountable. They [Democrats] are covering for China right now. It's a Soviet-style cover-up. We're going to keep calling them out on it."