Kevin McCarthy on 'America's Newsroom': Frustrated Americans are counting down to midterms

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy responded to President Biden's claim during his Wednesday press conference that he doesn't know what Republicans support. On ‘America’s Newsroom' Friday, McCarthy listed top GOP issues and said Americans are counting down until the 2022 elections when they can elect Republicans who will follow through on those issues.

MCCONNELL: BIDEN ‘GOT IT WRONG AGAIN’ WHEN HE CLAIMED GOP CAN'T SAY ‘WHAT THEY’RE FOR'

KEVIN MCCARTHY: The Democrats aren't just missing it, they're causing the crime. Their election of their DAs, the movement of defunding of the police. ... We're watching this in city after city that's going forward, and these are Democrat-driven. If the president wants to know what we're for: We're for food on our shelves, we're for kids back in our schools, we're for a border that's secure. We're for safe streets and neighborhoods going forward. We're for small businesses that can open, not be closed, not have mandates put upon them.

The idea of freedom going forward. We're for American energy to be independent. Not that we bring Russian natural gas into America. We're for America having a pipeline, not Putin, so he can control Europe. There are so many items that we're for, but I believe that's what the American public is for. And in 290 days and 13 hours, I think the American public is going to be able to have that. … The American public is counting because they're frustrated by what is happening, and all this president does is blame somebody else.

