Kevin Costner shares an exclusive look at Yellowstone National Park on its 150th anniversary on Fox Nation

The role of John Dutton fights to preserve the Montana natural beauty on the Emmy-nominated TV series "Yellowstone," but actor Kevin Costner channels his character's love for the natural wildlife of Yellowstone on a new Fox Nation series.

Taking a break from running the Dutton Family ranch, Costner hosts a unique four-part series on the park, which inspired his record-breaking hit television show, in commemoration of its 150th anniversary.

Streaming exclusively this Sunday, November 20 on Fox Nation, "Yellowstone: One Fifty" is an inside look at the country's oldest national park, where Costner explores the natural landscape and traces the timeline of the park's preservation.

"I've grown up with the word Yellowstone all my life," Costner says. "When I finally saw pictures of it when I was younger, I began to understand what was maybe so special about it."

The series follows Costner as he observes what makes the pristine scenery an "alien world" by tracing the steps of the 1871 Hayden expedition. This expedition helped document much of the park's natural beauty and scientific wonders, leading to Yellowstone's formal creation as the first U.S. National Park in 1872.

"I'm walking in the shadow of the pioneers, following the trail they blazed," Costner said in the special.

Costner battles fifteen feet of snow and negative 40-degree temperatures, facing the cruelty of Yellowstone winters. As the seasons change from winter to spring, Costner surveys the wildlife as animals return and plants begin to blossom. From Bison and Elk to the flora and fauna, the spring weather transforms the park and showcases a radically different environment.

"To know that the river's still flowing, these mountains still stand… I never tire of looking at them and the great open spaces appealed to me," Costner said. "And mountains that look like they would be impossible to travel through, they never fail to take my breath away."

Costner ultimately unpacks the connection of humans to the natural landscape, tracing the history back 10,000 years — questioning whether the park has retained its wild and untouched beauty despite years of human interaction.

"The reality is that America's so big and Yellowstone reminds you of what the country might have looked like before there was any outsiders that ever came," Costner says.

Watch as Costner reveals the marvels of Yellowstone National Park while unpacking its past in honor of the park's 150th anniversary. The exclusive Fox Nation miniseries is available to stream on Sunday, November 20.

