Levin slams Collins, Romney for contemplating Jackson vote: No wonder 'American Marxists' love them

Maine Sen. Susan Collins became the first Republican to announce she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court, frustrating many on the political right.

On his Westwood One radio program, conservative radio host Mark Levin said Collins announcement is not surprising.

Levin commented how the senator does not appear concerned that Jackson cannot define what a ‘woman’ is.

"Judge Jackson, who's for all these radical things, you understand Senator Collins, that Judge Jackson cannot even define that you’re a woman?" Levin said. "[Jackson] is not even close to a centrist or even a traditional liberal. She is a radical."

He also called out Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who is reportedly still undecided on how he will vote on Jackson's confirmation.

Levin said Collins and Romney are similar in that they are less "centrist" political figures and more simply "out for themselves."

"This is shocking," he said. "Mitt Romney voted against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson last year for circuit judge of the appellate court, and now says he hasn’t decided whether he’ll support elevating her to the Supreme Court."

"You need to know, and I think you do- Romney, [Alaska Sen. Lisa] Murkowski, Collins and their ilk: They’re, not moderates they’re, not centrist, they're none of those things," he added. "The reason they’re celebrated by the corrupt media – The reason they're celebrated by the American Marxists is because they know that these people are out for themselves – to create impressions of themselves – to reinforce their narcissism about their self-righteousness."

On his radio program, Levin went on to revisit Collins passionate speech during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, where she lambasted the proceedings as "so dysfunctional, [they] look more like a caricature of a gutter-level political campaign than a solemn occasion."

The host said he wouldn't have voted to confirm Kavanaugh for unrelated reasons, but that Collins was very public about her contemplation, yet appeared more eager at present to announce she will cross-party lines to confirm President Biden's "radical" nominee.

Levin played audio of Collins speaking about her intention to vote to confirm Jackson, concluding at the end that the Maine senator had "not a word [to say] about critical race theory, not a word about transgenderism ideology – not a word about being soft on perverts."

"330 million people in this country, where do we find these people – Biden, Harris, Romney, Collins, Good Lord," he fumed.

Since Biden nominated Jackson, Collins has had two private meetings with her. Collins said they "discussed in depth several issues that were raised in her hearing," including a number on which they disagreed.

"That alone, however, is not disqualifying," Collins said, pointing out that the same holds true for each of the six justices she has voted to confirm in the past.