Lindsey Graham: Ketanji Brown Jackson was top choice of 'every nutjob liberal group'

In reaction to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, committee member Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that claims the jurist is not an activist are still up for debate.

Graham, of South Carolina, told "The Ingraham Angle" that the bevy of activist liberal groups lobbying for her confirmation bring up legitimate questions as to whether she is a neutral jurist.

During the hearing, Graham noted how those same groups favored her over Michelle Childs.

"The point I'm trying to make is Judge Jackson said basically, 'I call it as I see it, I don't make up the law. I apply the facts and the law. I'm not an activist.' Well, why does Demand Justice and every other nutjob liberal group want her more than anybody else?" he asked.

Regarding questions about her defenses of Guantanamo Bay detainees as a public defender, Graham said as a onetime public defender-equivalent in the U.S. Air Force that he will not hold an attorney's client against them.

"So this idea she's a neutral observer of the law, not an activist, is not passing the smell test, because when she was a lawyer, not only did she represent four Gitmo defendants as a public defender, which I'm fine with. She actually participated in three [amicus] briefs by liberal organizations that accused the Bush administration of being war criminals.

"How could a lawyer accuse the president of the United States and the secretary of defense of being a war criminal and not remember it?"

Graham told Pirro that there was specific reasoning behind his initial questioning of Jackson, which had to do with faith and other sensitive issues.

He pointed out how fellow committee member Dianne Feinstein of California proclaimed to then-nominee Amy Coney Barrett that "the [Catholic] dogma lives loudly within you" — which inferred she couldn't fairly decide certain cases based on her religious affiliation.

"Well, I think what I was asking [Jackson] questions about our faith, and I don't believe for a minute that her faith will determine how she would rule on a case," he said. "I didn't believe that about Amy Coney Barrett."

"Well, if she was uncomfortable with that — where was she and others when they were destroying Amy Coney Barrett, who is a faithful woman, who is a traditional Catholic whose faith means a lot to her?"