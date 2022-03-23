Bongino: Ketanji Brown Jackson disqualified herself with this single claim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson fully disqualified herself from serving on the Supreme Court with one single, yet glaring claim she made during her hearing, radio host Dan Bongino said Wednesday.

On "The Dan Bongino Show", Bongino said that in terms of this claim, the Biden-nominated jurist is either "ignorant or a liar."

According to Bongino, Jackson disqualified herself when she claimed not to be able to define what a woman is.

During Tuesday's confirmation hearing, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., cited a decision from another liberal justice, the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who wrote in U.S. v. Virginia that "supposed inherent differences are no longer accepted as a ground for race or national origin classifications, physical differences between men and women, however, are enduring."

Turning to Jackson, the Tennessean asked if she agreed with Ginsburg that sexes are not "fungible" and asked her for a definition.

Jackson said she couldn't provide a definition for the word "woman" and argued it was because she was not a biologist.

SUPREME COURT NOMINEE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON HEARINGS: LIVE UPDATES

Bongino said that claim was the cherry on top of an "absymal performance" by Jackson

"I think it’s clear at this point that Judge Brown Jackson is not qualified to be a Supreme Court justice – why, she said so. I didn’t say it, she said it. I’m telling you, I don’t think she’s qualified, but she said [as much] too," he said.

"You can’t hear this enough: There is nobody on Planet Earth who should sit on the bench if they can’t describe in simple terms what a woman is – How do you not know what a woman is? How can you not define what a woman is? Ketanji Brown Jackson is a woman. I know that. She doesn’t know? She’s unaware she’s a woman?" he continued.

Citing his binary question of ignorance or fallacy, Bongino said that it is equally clear to most observers that Brown Jackson is an intelligent and educated jurist, adding that she must likely be the second.

"[That] says to me: she is not qualified to be on the bench, but no one should be sitting on the bench, no one – If you have a struggle to define what a woman is, you don’t know x-x, versus x-y -- if you’re unfamiliar with how biological sex organs work; sexual dimorphism," Bongino said.

LINDSEY GRAHAM REACTS TO KETANJI BROWN JACKSON'S QUESTIONING

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"How grotesque to do that to reduce strong, powerful women?" he said. "Our mothers, our grandmothers -- to reduce them to [menstruating]… How disgusting – and we have a Supreme Court [nominee] who can't even define what a woman is."