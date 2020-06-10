DOJ spokeswoman: 'The American people deserve resolution' of Durham investigation into Russia probe

Department of Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told "Hannity" Wednesday that "the American people deserve resolution" about exactly what happened in the early stages of the Russia investigation."[Connecticut U.S. Attorney] John Durham and his team have been thoroughly and meticulously working on their investigation for many months now, as the attorney referenced earlier this week ... " Kupec told host Sean Hannity.

"The American people deserve resolution as to what happened to President Trump, his campaign, and then, of course, subsequent to that as well. It's important for the American people. It's important for our system of justice. And it's important, certainly, for the media to accurately report and cover that as well. What that resolution looks like remains to be seen."

DURHAM MOVING 'FULL-THROTTLE' ON RUSSIA PROBE REVIEW

Last week, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein -- who oversaw the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller -- testified that he would not have signed a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant renewal application for former Trump campaign aide Carter Page had he known about since-revealed "significant errors" in in the document.

Mueller’s investigation yielded no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election, though the question of whether Trump obstructed justice was left open in the final report.

Kupec declined to comment on Rosenstein's testimony but assured Hannity that Durham was "is working as hard as ever."

"What happened to President Trump was one of the greatest political injustices in American history," she said, "and never should happen again."

Fox News's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.