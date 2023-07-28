Kentucky 'Queen of Chaos' turning life around as mugshot medley lights up internet

A former Kentucky college student dubbed the "Queen of Chaos" for her smiling mugshots is taking steps to turn her life around as her past bad behavior goes viral.

23-year-old Rayanna Brock's extensive mugshot portfolio lit up the internet after the images appeared on a popular Instagram account, but the repeat offender revealed on "Gutfeld!" Thursday she is now sober.

"When I was really bad on drugs, I started to look in the mirror and I just didn't look like the same girl. So really what got me sober is how I was looking. I was looking terrible. So that's really what started my sobriety… I wanted to look like the girl I used to," Brock told Greg Gutfeld.

Brock revealed she became addicted to Xanax during her college years which caused her to repeatedly commit crimes. Her offenses range from theft to terroristic stalking.

Her signature smile in her mugshots began with her first arrest at 18.

"Are you just easygoing and just smile with everything? Or do you only smile when you're doing a mug shot?" Gutfeld asked.

"Either or. Usually just the mug shots just to make them mad," Brock responded. "My first mug shot, I started to smile, and he was like, ‘You need to stop smiling.’ And I just kept smiling, and he took it anyways."

Brock's jail stints grew frequent despite vows to stay out of trouble.

"While I'd be in jail, I'd be like, ‘OK, this is my last time going to jail, I really need to clean up my act,'" she said. "And then I'll get out, like, a week later and commit another crime,"

Brock also shared her experiences in jail were mostly positive.

"All of my jail visits were awesome because I was usually the youngest girl in the cell, so they treated me like a newbie. They treated me like their kid. So everyone in there always took care of me," she explained.

Brock is embracing her newfound online fame after her mugshots were displayed on Mugshawtys, a social media account featuring female offenders.

"I really wasn't collecting them," she said of pictures. "I do have an album on my phone of all of them now, but everyone really sent in my mugshots. I don't even know really who did."

"I was looking through all of the girls, and it did make me kind of happy," she continued. "I was like, you know, I feel blessed to be on here. I was honored."

Her nickname the "Queen of Chaos" even found its origins because of her Mugshawtys' presence.

"I honestly [saw] somebody comment on one of my mugshots and they [were] like, 'This is the queen of chaos, she's a menace to society.' And I just love that so much. So credit to them."

Brock said she has been sober since January 18, 2022 outside occasionally smoking weed, which she has since given up due to her probation.

Since working to get her life on a different track, Brock and her boyfriend own their own general contracting business, Ragnar Remodels. She also works as a server and bartender which she has been doing since she was a teenager.

"I honestly love it," she said, stopping short of revealing where fans can stop in to pay a visit.

"I have so many stalkers right now because of my mugshots, I don't know if that's a safe thing for me to do," she joked.

