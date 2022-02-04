Working families 'being terribly damaged' by the Biden administration: Dave McCormick

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick said that the state's working families "are being terribly damaged by the policies of the Biden administration" Friday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

McCormick told host Martha MacCallum that inflation is at a 40-year high and gas prices have reportedly increased by 50%.

There has "been a terrible set of events for the energy industry and energy workers in Pennsylvania," he remarked.

"Pennsylvania's essentially become a border state because of the open border policies of the Biden administration," McCormick said, adding that there has been "a huge uptick in Fentanyl and a huge increase in crime in our sanctuary cities that's moving into the suburbs."

The United States at large is "going in a terrible direction," McCormick said, creating "a real risk to [Pennsylvania]."

The veteran said that President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan "really got [his] attention." He called it "such a humiliation, a debacle, really" marked by "incompetence and a lack of accountability."

" … [W]e need great leadership," the Bronze Star Medal recipient said. "Our men and women in uniform who are absolutely the most patriotic and wonderful in our country, the best of who we are, they need to be well-led."

"And so that's why I'm running," he added.

As to the 2024 presidential election, McCormick said Pennsylvanians "thought [former] President Trump's America First agenda was addressing their needs" such that the general election will "have a real contrast … between a very different set of ideas."

"And I think it's going to be a great opportunity for Republicans, America First-conservatives to make the case for why those ideas that we hold dear are great for Pennsylvania and great for America."