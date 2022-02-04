Expand / Collapse search
Working families 'being terribly damaged' by the Biden administration: Dave McCormick

Dave McCormick says, 'Pennsylvania's essentially become a border state'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Afghanistan 'really got my attention': McCormick Video

Afghanistan 'really got my attention': McCormick

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick reveals why he is running for office on 'The Story.'

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick said that the state's working families "are being terribly damaged by the policies of the Biden administration" Friday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

RUNAWAY INFLATION LEADS TO PEOPLE 'VOTING WITH THEIR WALLETS': LARRY GLAZER

McCormick told host Martha MacCallum that inflation is at a 40-year high and gas prices have reportedly increased by 50%.

There has "been a terrible set of events for the energy industry and energy workers in Pennsylvania," he remarked.

"Pennsylvania's essentially become a border state because of the open border policies of the Biden administration," McCormick said, adding that there has been "a huge uptick in Fentanyl and a huge increase in crime in our sanctuary cities that's moving into the suburbs."

The United States at large is "going in a terrible direction," McCormick said, creating "a real risk to [Pennsylvania]."

    Dave McCormick, Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania.  (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

    President Joe Biden speaks with members of Ironworkers Local 5. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    A member of the Taliban movement stands guard at Kabul airport.  (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images)

The veteran said that President Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan "really got [his] attention." He called it "such a humiliation, a debacle, really" marked by "incompetence and a lack of accountability."

" … [W]e need great leadership," the Bronze Star Medal recipient said. "Our men and women in uniform who are absolutely the most patriotic and wonderful in our country, the best of who we are, they need to be well-led."

"And so that's why I'm running," he added.

As to the 2024 presidential election, McCormick said Pennsylvanians "thought [former] President Trump's America First agenda was addressing their needs" such that the general election will "have a real contrast … between a very different set of ideas."

"And I think it's going to be a great opportunity for Republicans, America First-conservatives to make the case for why those ideas that we hold dear are great for Pennsylvania and great for America."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.