Kellyanne Conway says Democrats 'proved they have no shame,' Klobuchar 'should be in Iowa'

Counsel to the President Kellyanne Conway reacted to Tuesday's impeachment trial proceedings by slamming Democrats, telling Fox News they "proved they have no shame, but they have not proved that there is a case."

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace asked Conway about the strategy used by the president's legal team, noting that the Democratic impeachment managers are taking up all the time allotted to them while the president's lawyers are not.

"I don't think it's a matter of time so much as substance. And I've said all along, Chris, that for the president, full and fair trial does not mean quick or protracted, short or long. It means full and fair," Conway said. "And if you can accomplish that in short order, fine. If it does go longer, because maybe you get into witnesses later on, that's fine, too."

"People talking about witnesses with alacrity really are proving my point that they have no case," Conway added. "They want us all to focus on witnesses, which procedurally should not take place anytime soon because ... they don't want you to focus on the substance."

Conway also responded in real time to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who spoke about what proceedings symbolized.

"This is about the truth. And I don't know how my colleagues, many of whom I get along with and know well and have worked with... I keep looking over them thinking, come on now," Klobuchar said to the press. "You know, we should at least hear from Mick Mulvaney. You know, we should at least hear from [former national security adviser] John Bolton."

"If she's running for president, she ought to be honest," Conway said, responding to Klobuchar. "She actually shouldn't even be there. She should be in Iowa because she's already decided how she's going to vote."

When Wallace and co-hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum pointed out that Klobuchar was required by law to attend the trial, Conway responded: "But if she were being honest as a fact finder and wanted to see the truth, she would tell everybody, 'Look, I've already decided how I'm going to vote.'"