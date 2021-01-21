Kellyanne Conway, Piers Morgan spar over Trump WH coronavirus handling in contentious interview

"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan welcomed former White House counsel Kellyanne Conway as a guest Thursday morning -- but the conversation soon became contentious.

Morgan, a former CNN host who once supported Trump but later turned against him, claimed that Trump administration officials didn’t take the coronavirus pandemic "seriously" and accused them of hosting "super-spreader" events that placed attendees' health at risk.

"Instead of taking it seriously, you’re all super-spreading around with no masks and most of you got it and some of you nearly died from it. I mean it was crazy," Morgan said during the interview.

Conway responded by accusing Morgan of attacking her with a "screed" of allegations.

Still, Conway conceded she wished she had worn a mask "more consistently."

Morgan, who repeatedly interrupted her, asked her why she didn't.

"You're a smart lady, you just spent five minutes telling us how seriously you were all taking it in there. Why didn't you wear a mask in public more often?" he pushed.

"I was trying to do that at important junctures, the billions of dollars - " she said before he cut her off saying, "I get all that. Hang on, let me ask a question. Why didn't you wear a mask more often in the White House, on show?"

She replied, "I think we trick ourselves … every day by having regular tests. We were tested every single day. And anyone who tested positive was notified immediately and taken off the premises."

She added that the negative coronavirus tests give "false comfort" that you can’t spread it.

"Unfortunately it doesn't give you any protection, does it?" co-host Susanna Reid broke in.

Conway, who left the White House late last summer, was among a number of White House officials who tested positive for the virus, including then-President Trump who was briefly hospitalized, and first lady Melania Trump.

Morgan, who accused Trump of being a prolific liar, claimed his "most egregious lie" was that the election had been stolen from him by the Democrats, which Morgan said had "deadly consequences," in a reference to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

He then asked Conway if she had ever told Trump to stop lying.

"You’re presuming things that aren’t factual," she answered, "and, respectfully, you’re giving me no time to talk. The insurrection was completely avoidable and incomprehensible and disgusting."

She said she called the White House immediately during the riots and claimed she also told Trump what she thought about his election fraud claims while he was making them.

Morgan continued to push her on whether she took "him up on his daily lying."

"I did take him up on many things, yes," she answered, "and you will hear about that in the future."

She added that the Capitol breach was the result of people coming to Washington, D.C. who "literally" believed they would see the election results "reversed."

Conway grew frustrated with the hard questioning, at one point saying, "I was invited to talk about the new administration. I didn't know it would be like this."

Morgan was a longtime Trump supporter and friend to the former president, but he has become a sharp critic in the last few months.

In a tweet before the inauguration, Morgan called the outgoing president a "gutless graceless sore loser."