White House
Published

Kellyanne Conway to leave post in the White House to focus on her family

Conway has been one of the most effective envoys for Trump

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Kellyanne Conway, the counselor to the president and one of the longest fixtures in the Trump White House, will leave her position at the end of the month to focus on her family, she tweeted late Sunday.

She posted on Twitter late Sunday that her husband, George, a fierce critic of President Trump, will also make unspecified changes.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” she said in a statement. “Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months.”

She said the decision to exit the White House—months before the election—was “completely” her choice and once again pointed out her devotion to her children and said there will be less “drama, more mama.”

Conway has been one of the most effective envoys for Trump and has seldom backed down from questions from the press.

“For all of its political differences and cultural clevages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people,” she said. “The promise of America belongs to us all.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.
