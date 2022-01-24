Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Biden cursing out Doocy is just the latest example of his 'terrible temper': Conway

Conway recalled when Biden said during the 2020 elections that he would have beaten Trump up in high school

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Kellyanne Conway blasts Biden for calling Doocy a 'stupid son of a b----' Video

Kellyanne Conway blasts Biden for calling Doocy a 'stupid son of a b----'

Former Trump counselor discusses the 'chaos' under the Biden administration and his aggressive posture with the media on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway lambasted President Biden Monday for his latest outburst at the press – this time calling Fox News' White House correspondent Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b----" – on the debut of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Remember, [Biden] said he'd like to take Donald Trump out behind the high school gymnasium to punch him in the nose? So this is a guy with a terrible temper. He's not taking happy pills on the weekends in Wilmington, clearly," Conway said. 

"They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,'" said Biden in 2018.

Trump and Biden

Trump and Biden (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images  |   Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"This is the second time in a week that a Fox News White House correspondent has been derided and castigated by the president," Conway continued. 

Biden swore at Doocy only days after yelling at a RealClearNews reporter and telling Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich that her question on Ukraine-Russia was "stupid" amid boiling tensions between the neighboring countries.

BIDEN APPEARS TO LOSE HIS COOL AFTER REPORTER'S QUESTION ON DIVISIVENESS: 'GO BACK AND READ WHAT I SAID'

Conway said Heinrich's question, "Was an excellent and timely question about sanctions against Russia and there President Biden called her question stupid. Here, he called [Peter Doocy] stupid."

Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images |   Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

On Monday Doocy asked the president, "Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?"

Biden responded, "That's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b----."

"This is a guy who … is seen as no longer easygoing and likable. So his personal attributes have cratered along with job approval," Conway said. 

BIDEN EXCORIATED FOR SUGGESTING BLOCKING HIS AGENDA IS 'JIM CROW 2.0': 'JUST PLAIN SICK'

A January Quinnipiac poll found Biden's approval to be at 33%, with the majority of Americans disappointed in the president's handling of COVID-19, foreign policy, and the economy. The poll reflects historic inflation, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Biden's failure to "shut down the virus" as he promised during the 2020 campaign. 

Biden

Biden (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Furthermore, a Fox Business poll found in December that the majority of Americans said 2021 was a bad year for their families and that they were not hopeful about the country's future. 

"If Biden would get as angry as he did with Peter Doocy about crime in this country. I think people would respect that a lot more," host Jesse Watters added. 

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.