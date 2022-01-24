Biden cursing out Doocy is just the latest example of his 'terrible temper': Conway

Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway lambasted President Biden Monday for his latest outburst at the press – this time calling Fox News' White House correspondent Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b----" – on the debut of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Remember, [Biden] said he'd like to take Donald Trump out behind the high school gymnasium to punch him in the nose? So this is a guy with a terrible temper. He's not taking happy pills on the weekends in Wilmington, clearly," Conway said.

"They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,'" said Biden in 2018.

"This is the second time in a week that a Fox News White House correspondent has been derided and castigated by the president," Conway continued.

Biden swore at Doocy only days after yelling at a RealClearNews reporter and telling Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich that her question on Ukraine-Russia was "stupid" amid boiling tensions between the neighboring countries.

Conway said Heinrich's question, "Was an excellent and timely question about sanctions against Russia and there President Biden called her question stupid. Here, he called [Peter Doocy] stupid."

On Monday Doocy asked the president, "Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?"

Biden responded, "That's a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a b----."

"This is a guy who … is seen as no longer easygoing and likable. So his personal attributes have cratered along with job approval," Conway said.

A January Quinnipiac poll found Biden's approval to be at 33%, with the majority of Americans disappointed in the president's handling of COVID-19, foreign policy, and the economy. The poll reflects historic inflation , the withdrawal from Afghanistan , and Biden's failure to " shut down the virus " as he promised during the 2020 campaign.

Furthermore, a Fox Business poll found in December that the majority of Americans said 2021 was a bad year for their families and that they were not hopeful about the country's future.

"If Biden would get as angry as he did with Peter Doocy about crime in this country. I think people would respect that a lot more," host Jesse Watters added.