Kellyanne Conway: Dems want midterms to be about abortion, climate and January 6th

As the midterm elections approach, former counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway said Friday that Democrats are out of touch with the issues that Americans care about.

"The Democrats want the entire election to be about abortion, climate and January 6th. They wake up every morning and their calendar says January 6, 2021. By the way, a very dark day in our nation's history, a terrible day," Conway told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

"And I say about that day … if somebody broke the law, arrest them, prosecute them, let them know what their fate is, and let's get going here. But every single day on their calendars is January 6, 2021."

Conway said voters are most concerned about crime, education, fentanyl, the economy and inflation, especially with energy bills projected to rise this winter.

"You know what this country says? No. Every day on my calendar is October 6, November 6, December 6. The rent is due, the car payment is due, the tuition payment is due, the mortgage payment is due and I can't do it. People are white-knuckled and worried about paying their utility bills, their insurance bills. The gas and grocery conversation is an important one, but it's a six-month-old example. Now people are looking at this winter with great trepidation," Conway said, adding that one of the fastest-growing groups becoming newly homeless are single mothers who have a job.

"Let that sink in. … This is the most straightforward, uncomplicated issue set going into a midterm election I've ever seen. I've been doing this for decades. It's very straightforward. The Democrats want it to be about abortion and that's important to many voters, but it's nowhere near inflation, economy, crime and even education."

She highlighted the Senate race in Pennsylvania, believing Republican Mehmet Oz is closing the gap on Democrat John Fetterman.

"I think Oz has really improved as a candidate. I'm trying to help him as a non-paid adviser. I think he's done a much better job taking the case to John Fetterman. And my view of that race has always been if the race is about them at Mehmet Oz, he can win, but it will be harder. If the race is about John Fetterman, Oz will absolutely win," she said.

Conway argued Fetterman's views on criminal justice reform and support for Black Lives Matter will not play well with suburban women who are concerned about rising crime and education.

Kilmeade noted that Fetterman removed mentions of Black Lives Matter from his campaign website in the last month.