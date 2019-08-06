Kellyanne Conway: Beto O'Rourke's 'cursing and screaming' about Trump doesn't 'heal a single soul'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called out presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Tuesday for "screaming and cursing" about President Trump in the wake of the mass shootings over the weekend, including in the former Texas congressman's hometown of El Paso.

Conway argued there is "scant" coverage of reports that the Dayton, Ohio, shooter's Twitter feed was anti-Trump, and supported Antifa and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"I'm hopping mad this morning," she told "Fox & Friends," criticizing the "nonstop punditry" from O'Rourke and Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, pointing out both are "mired in the low single digits" in polls.

O'Rourke said after Saturday's attack on an El Paso Walmart that Trump “is a racist and he stokes racism in this country.”

“What do you think? You know the s--- he’s been saying,” said O’Rourke. “He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the f---? Hold on a second. You know, I—it’s these questions that you know the answers to."

Conway said O'Rourke and others' rhetoric is unhelpful and Democrats are trying to politicize the tragedies.

"Beto O’Rourke, from the Vanity Affair magazine cover to the vanity project candidacy, out there screaming and cursing about President Trump, that doesn’t heal a single soul, that doesn't help prevent another mass shooting," she said, then calling out Warren for trying to raise money after the shootings.

"She’s raising money in an email appeal talking about the mass shooting. This is a disgrace and if no one else is gonna talk about it, then I'm gonna talk about it. The president did not respond in the kind. They politicized this over the weekend, they all blamed him and I want to name and shame them now."

Conway said Trump wants to "bring the country together" and move toward bipartisan legislation to combat mass shootings.