Gen. Kellogg: Taliban 'have all the cards,' don't believe Biden will use force

Former national security adviser questions if president will use 'decisive action' in Afghanistan if needed

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Gen. Keith Kellogg, who previously served as a national security adviser in the Trump administration, raised concerns on "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday about the Biden administration's willingness to use force against the Taliban if needed in Afghanistan.

GEN. KEITH KELLOGG: They have all of the cards. They have run us out of the country. It was truly a strategic debacle going forward. And they don't believe we're going to back anything up with force. That's one thing you say about President Trump, when he decided to use force, we used it and we used it forcefully. I mean, we got Soleimani, we got Baghdadi. We went after the Syrian targets when they used nerve gas. He wasn't afraid to go and use aggressive action when we needed to. Biden hasn't done that and his entire national security team has not proven to me they're willing to do that. 

So I have real concerns and questions about the Taliban supporting us and doing anything. They're going to do what they want to do, not what we want to do. And that's the reason I go back to what Senator Graham said about using force. It may be required, but the question is, will we do it? And somebody's going to have to convince me and show me that we're willing to do it. And I just don't see it. 

