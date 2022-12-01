Keep spirits bright with new and festive Fox Nation content this December

"Sleigh" it ain’t so! If you’re looking for ways to feel festive all December long, Fox Nation has brand-new shows and specials that give a mistle-toast to the 2022 holiday season.

From a Fox Family game night hosted by Tom Shillue and a Christmas "cook-a-long" with the Doocys, to a special tribute to Whitney Houston and more, Fox Nation is dropping lots of feel-good content just in the (Saint) nick of time.

And as a special gift for viewers this year, Fox Nation is offering an annual subscription sale starting Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, where users can stream all their favorite shows, documentaries and movies that celebrate America for as little as $1.50 per month.

The Great Christmas Debate

It’s Fox Family game night! Tom Shillue hosts a hilarious Christmas game show where your Fox favorites go head-to-head to debate the most divisive topics of the season. This year, it’s the Red vs. Green teams featuring Jimmy Failla, Gerri Willis, Will Cain, Michael Loftus, Janice Dean and Julie Banderas.

"I get to decide who is going to win!" Shillue previews, asking heated questions such as, when choosing your Christmas tree, what do you prefer to see?

"If you’re a real American, you’re buying a real tree," Gerri Willis argues.

The surprises don’t stop during "The Great Christmas Debate," which is now available to stream only on Fox Nation!

Tucker Carlson Originals: Biden, Inc.

In the latest installment of "Tucker Carlson Originals," the primetime host takes a deep dive into the Biden family’s business dealings from the president’s political start to present.

The two-part special out on December 6 first follows the Biden money and how "middle class Joe," who spent five decades as a public servant, and his family amassed an abundant personal fortune. "Biden, Inc.’s" first episode surveys the ways the Biden family has enriched themselves.

Next, Tucker Carlson unravels a shocking cover-up, detailing how the FBI, CIA, media and tech companies worked to conceal the Biden family’s business practice and ultimately changed the course of American history.

Steve’s Simply Happy Christmas Cook-A-Long

Ring in and cheers to the holidays with the Doocy family! Cook alongside "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy from the comfort of your own kitchen, and learn how to make some of the Doocys favorite festive recipes from their new book, "The Simply Happy Cookbook."

Pro-tip: Grab your ingredients ahead of time before logging in for this interactive, live virtual event you won’t want to miss on Dec. 9. Throw on your apron and join the Fox & Friends co-host for this exclusive Fox Nation access!

Whitney!

"Mansion Global" host Kacie McDonnell narrates a touching tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston in Fox Nation’s "Whitney!" out Dec. 14.

Whitney Houston’s singing talent was off the charts, helping to create her legacy as "The Voice." Her rise to fame was meteoric. Her songs such as "I Will Always Love You" and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" were chart-topping. But, her downfall was heartbreaking.

McDonnell speaks with Houston’s goddaughter, close friend and former colleagues who provide inside accounts of the inspirational - turned tragic - story of the beloved superstar who defined a culture and generation.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

