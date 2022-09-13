Steve Doocy is cooking up something all fans will enjoy with new recipes, Fox Nation interactive event
You're invited: Be among the first to register for the Fox & Friends co-host's live virtual cookalong event, 'Simply Happy Cooking,' the perfect accompaniment to his new cookbook
Fox News' Steve Doocy and his wife, Kathy, are cooking up something good for the American people.
"America is hungry for happy," the Fox & Friends co-host said, Tuesday, the day their new cookbook is slated to be released "everywhere you can buy books."
Nothing complicated; everything delicious. That's how Doocy described the "Simply Happy Cookbook" during the Tuesday morning Fox & Friends segment. Kathy echoed her husband's description, calling it more of a "funny family memoir" that's sure to fill your hearts and stomachs alike. Steve and Kathy are parents to one adult son and two adult daughters.
Kathy, who had previously been diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, began jotting down her family's favorite dishes. "While I was undergoing treatment, I realized that I had to write down the recipes that our kids grew up with…just in case."
Today, fortunately, Kathy is cancer-free. And her legacy as the family chef lives on with her.
From Cast-Iron Cabernet Cheeseburgers to Braided Bacon Meatloaf — and their son, Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy's apparent favorite, the Iowa Caucus Casserole — there's something quick, easy, and delicious for everyone.
But "Simply Happy Cookbook" doesn't just teach you how to whip up some Doocy Family favorites, it also includes FOX Family favorites — like the cast of the most-watched cable news program, The Five's "5 o'clock Charcuterie board," and John Rich's cheesy grit cakes and eggs.
The Doocys' "Simply Happy Cookbook" goes on sale today, and fans can receive an autographed copy by visiting SimplyHappyCookbook.com.
But wait, there's one more course to consume!
Fans of Steve Doocy's are also invited to an interactive live cookalong virtual event this Friday, Sept. 16 at 7pm EST, featuring recipes from "Simply Happy Cookbook."
Grab your apron and join the Fox & Friends co-host for this exclusive Fox Nation access! And if you happen to be in need of a new apron, be among the first registrants to the limited-capacity event and receive a FREE Fox Nation one.
"If you're already a subscriber to Fox Nation, you'll be able to see it [the event]," Doocy said Tuesday. "But if you want to be able to actually be in the show, where we will cook with you and where we will see you, go to Fox Nation to sign up for that."
Tickets include one Front Row Seat to the LIVE show, access to the global chat room, access to co-viewing suites, and an exclusive post-show Q&A with Steve Doocy.
Hungry Americans can get their tickets here.
Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers.