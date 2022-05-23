Kayleigh McEnany on White House clarifying Biden's China-Taiwan remarks: 'These gaffes are alarming'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House clarified President Biden's remarks on Taiwan, Monday, arguing there has not been a policy shift after he said the U.S. would defend the island against China.

The "Outnumbered" panel addressed the clarification on Monday's show, warning the discrepancy between Biden and whoever is correcting him in the White House has potentially dangerous implications.

"It's always an unnamed, anonymous White House official that cleans up the blunder," co-host Kayleigh McEnany said. "These gaffes are alarming. They're weird to watch."

"They're disconcerting when it's the president, but when it's in the context of foreign policy, Harris, it takes on an entirely different set of alarm thinking that you could set off an enemy, a foe, a world power."

REP. WALTZ: BIDEN WHITE HOUSE'S AMBIGUITY ON TAIWAN-CHINA ‘ISN’T HELPFUL'

President Biden was asked if the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily during a press conference in Japan on Monday. He quickly responded "yes."

US MILITARY WILL DEFEND TAIWAN ‘IF IT COMES TO THAT,’ BIDEN SAYS

"That's the commitment we made," he said.

A White House spokesperson was quick to react to the president's remarks, clarifying U.S. policy has not changed and it remains committed to peace in the region and helping the island nation "defend itself."

"I'll be honest with you, it's not so much what he's saying as much as the fact it is not what his White House is saying that's concerning to me," panelist Joey Jones said. "I want to know if my president is postured and mentally focused on the idea of going to war with China over Taiwan."

"Right now, I can tell you that his words say one thing, his administration says another," he continued. "That's a scary place to be in."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also responded to Biden's remarks saying, "China has no room for compromise or concessions on issues involving China’s core interests such as sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"When it has to do with a realm of foreign policy and diplomacy, the stakes are so much higher than the average blunder he engages in," co-host Emily Compagno said. "That's the danger this has here, is if equal in kind, leaders respond in kind with President Biden's comments. That's what's frightening."