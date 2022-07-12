Kayleigh McEnany: 'I don't know what they were thinking' with Jill Biden's breakfast taco remark

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kayleigh McEnany called out First lady Jill Biden's "ridiculous" comment that compared Latinos to breakfast tacos. On "Outnumbered," McEnany and the panel emphasized that the remarks were prepared for Biden to deliver and must have been reviewed by the White House.

HISPANIC JOURNALIST GROUP SCOLDS JILL BIDEN FOR ‘BREAKFAST TACOS’ REMARKS: ‘DO NOT REDUCE US TO STEREOTYPES’

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: The fact that I look on Twitter last night and I see Hispanic journalists say, ‘we are not tacos.’ When you have evoked that kind of response from a serious journalistic association of Latinos, you have done something wrong. I mean, rule number one, basic politics, don't contort and compare an entire group of voters - nonetheless, a very important voting bloc - to a food item. I don't know what they were thinking. These speeches are vetted. People look through this. They thought this was a good idea. I imagine now maybe Ron Klain's going to say anything coming out of FLOTUS office, I need to sign off on these.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: