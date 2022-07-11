Jill Biden slammed by Hispanic conservatives for speaking at 'Latinx IncluXion' event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady Jill Biden is facing ridicule from conservative Hispanics ahead of her headline speech at a "Latinx IncluXion Luncheon" in San Antonio on Monday.

The luncheon, which is part of the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference, provides "the opportunity to learn about and collaborate on issues ranging from housing to health, racial equity to education, diversity and inclusion to owning our narrative as a community," according to the event website.

Jill Biden’s speech at the Latinx IncluXion Luncheon will take place at 1PM and will immediately be followed by a panel titled, "A Powerful Case for Equity," featuring two speakers from the Biden administration and Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"Equity in education is the foundation for equity in every other sector," the panel description reads. "As the pandemic and the Uvalde massacre have underscored the need for culturally and linguistically competent health responses, the nation’s leaders join us to chart the path forward for Latino children and families."

Cassy Garcia, a Hispanic Republican who is running to unseat Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas, linked Jill Biden's appearance at the event with the crisis at the border, which is seeing a record influx of illegal immigrants.

Carolina Amesty, a Hispanic Republican running for the Florida House of Representatives, tweeted: "Everyone knows that not a single Hispanic uses ‘Latinx.’ The reason why woke corporations and Democrats keep imposing it on us is to control how we think about gender, and thus, how we vote. Unfortunately for them, we believe in God, Family, and Freedom — not MarXism."

"More failed Hispanic outreach from Democrats," tweeted Republican National Committee Latinos.

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, weighed in with a .gif of a former Jill Biden speech, in which the first lady flubbed the pronunciation of "si se puede," or "yes we can."

Jill Biden’s and Hutchinson’s offices did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

The three-day UnidosUS conference, held at the Grand Hyatt on the San Antonio River Walk, is meeting in-person for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KSAT 12 reported.

UnidosUS, which has expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, sits on the Biden administration's National Parents and Families Engagement Council, which was recently created by the Department of Education as a means to find "constructive ways to help families engage at the local level," the department announced June 14.

The council, along with the Education Department and its secretary, Miguel Cardona, are being sued by parents' rights groups who claim the council is politically biased and violates federal law.

Jill Biden's participation in the UnidosUS event comes at a time when Hispanic voters, who have traditionally supported Democrats, have been drifting away from the party in recent years.

A May survey by Quinnipiac University showed President Biden's approval rating among Hispanic Americans has plummeted to 26%, compared to 55% the year prior.

Meanwhile, Latinos themselves have roundly rejected the term "Latinx," with one 2021 poll finding only 2% of Hispanic voters use the term. The poll found that 40% of respondents said the term "Latinx" bothers them and 30% indicated they would be less likely to support a politician who used the term.

The term "Hispanic" led the way among those voters, with 68% saying they prefer it.

