Hispanic journalist group scolds Jill Biden for 'breakfast tacos' remark: ‘Do not reduce us to stereotypes'

First Lady Jill Biden is facing intense backlash for a remark she made about Hispanic Americans living in Texas, particularly by a prominent Hispanic group.

Biden was speaking on Monday at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference titled "Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity" when she boasted about the "diversity" of the Hispanic community nationwide.

"As distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio," Biden said before a brief chuckle.

Except the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) did not find the comment funny.

"Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region," NAHJ began in a statement released Monday. "NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities."

"We are not tacos," NAHJ firmly stated.

The group added, "Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype."

Biden was also panned across social media for the comment.

"Imagine the outrage had Melania Trump said that Hispanics are as distinct as a taco," MRC Latino director Jorge Bonilla reacted.

"Thanks to gender ideology and Dr. Jill Biden, today I can identify myself as a taco," El American vice president Vanessa Vallejo quipped.

"Hispanics are as unique as tacos? Give me a freaking break @FLOTUS," The Arizona Republic editorial page editor Elvia Diaz wrote.

"Si se pwaude," Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," mocked the first lady, alluding to another gaffe of hers.

"Had to watch this for myself – if you’re wondering what kind of democrat administration could hemorrhage Hispanic support this badly, it’s the one that compared the diversity of the Hispanic community to tacos," GOP strategist Matt Whitlock wrote.

Steve Guest, an advisor for Sen. Ted Cruz, tweeted, "This isn’t Veep. Which White House speechwriter just won a bet for getting the First Lady to say something like this?"

"I think the preferred term for FLOTUS to use is ‘tacxs’ not tacos. Clearly she misspoke," The European Conservative contributor Alberto Miguel Fernandez joked.

"Jill Biden’s speech writer hates her so much," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, concluded.

Biden was also ruthlessly mocked by critics for her botched pronunciation of the word "bodega."

The First Lady's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.