Kayleigh McEnany joins her mom in reflecting on raising faith-filled children

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and her mother reflected on raising children to have faith in God during a special episode of Fox Nation’s "Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak."

"From the moment of my first recollection, my parents taught me that Jesus Christ is at the center of your life," McEnany said. "I always knew that no matter what I was going through or struggling with, there was a maker, a person, a creator who had designed me for a purpose."

Leanne McEnany, Kayleigh’s mother, shared that faith was always "very big" in their family.

"I was given a very good foundation from my grandmother and grandfather and my mom and dad," she said. "My husband and I try to give that to our kids."

Leanne described motherhood as "the most beautiful gift from God" she could ever receive, and she reflected on her happiness awaiting her children's arrivals.

"I sat up late at night...when I was pregnant with (Kayleigh) and had ice-cream and had her room ready," she told Fox Nation. "I was just such a proud mom, and when she finally got here, it was beautiful. I knew that she was a gift sent from God."

Now as a mother herself, Kayleigh reflects on how her daughter is a gift from above.

"You start to feel your baby kick, and it’s just hard to believe that there is a child living within you that God has woven together, and that’s what the Bible tells us, that you’re knitted together in your mother’s womb," Kayleigh explained. "To feel her grow, to feel her kick and to finally see her for the first time, [she] was the most beautiful...girl I had ever seen in my life and... your heart kind of skips a beat."

The former press secretary says she and her husband hope to raise their daughter the same way they were raised, with a Christian background.

"My mom and dad were always clear I have a purpose," she said." I have a maker. I have a creator whose name is Jesus Christ. That meant going to youth group on Wednesdays, which I often did, and going to church on Sundays. Those moments were instrumental in my life."

"You’ve got to be a part of God’s greater plan," Leanne said, sharing the Biblical advice she gave her daughter. "You are made ‘for such a time as this.’"

