Kayleigh McEnany scolds Jennifer Rubin, Anderson Cooper for criticizing Trump's push to keep kids in school

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany name-dropped Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin and CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday when reminding reporters that liberals regularly bashed President Trump for wanting to keep schools open amid the coronavirus pandemic until Dr. Anthony Fauci recently declared that schools should remain open.

McEnany quoted prominent Democrats such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and examples of liberals in power who disagreed with Trump on the issue.

But, liberal journalists also have mocked Trump for wanting to keep schools open.

FAUCI: 'CLOSE THE BARS, KEEP THE SCHOOLS OPEN' TO MITIGATE COMMUNITY SPREAD

McEnany noted that Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin once declared that Trump wants to “kill your kids” by keeping them in school.

“I’m not sure how that’s responsible reporting,” McEnany said.

McEnany then turned her attention to Cooper, a CNN anchor, who also condemned the idea of allowing children to learn inside an actual classroom.

“You had Anderson Cooper saying that he actually doesn't care about kids at all, nor about the health of their teachers and parents,” McEnany said.

She then noted that Trump has “followed the science” all along when it came to the polarizing topic.

DE BLASIO TO REOPEN NYC SCHOOLS, SAYS HE HEARD PARENTS 'LOUD AND CLEAR'

“He’s also kept in mind, we have a Constitution, and he will be unashamed and always advocating for the science and the best interest of the children of this country,” McEnany said before walking away from the podium and ending the briefing.

Fauci on Sunday echoed Trump’s long-standing position that kids should be in school whenever possible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We say it, not being facetiously or having a soundbite or anything, but you know: close the bars, keep the schools open, is what we really say," Fauci told Martha Raddatz on ABC News' "This Week." "Obviously, you don't have one size fits all, but as I've said in the past, and as you accurately quoted me – the default position should be as best as possible, within reason, to keep the children in school and get them back to school."

Fauci noted that the spread of COVID-19 between children was "low," especially compared to other areas. Earlier this month, de Blasio ordered all public schools to move to total virtual learning, a move that drew a sharp backlash from parents across the city.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken contributed to this report.