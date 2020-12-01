McEnany calls on WH reporters org to 'look into' Playboy reporter Brian Karem's 'misogynistic questions'

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called on the White House Correspondents' Association to probe Playboy’s Brian Karem for repeatedly shouting “demeaning, misogynistic questions” during White House press briefings.

McEnany noted that Democratic women in similar positions are treated with respect by the media but she feels Republicans are handled differently.

TRUMP SLAMS CNN ANALYST, PLAYBOY REPORTER BRIAN KAREM AT BRIEFING: 'LOUDMOUTH'

“If you’re a female woman in the Republican Party who takes that podium, guess what your worry is? Having a Playboy reporter shout questions at you, demeaning, misogynistic questions during a briefing,” McEnany said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” referring to Playboy’s Karem – who has made a habit of screaming questions to Trump and members of the administration.

“It’s a double standard. It’s one that’s ridiculous. And one that the White House Correspondents' Association should look into, when you have Playboy reporters shouting at women in a misogynistic manner simply because they’re a member of the GOP,” McEnany said.

The White House Correspondents' Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Karem repeatedly shouted at her during the briefing last month with questions about when President Trump will admit he lost the election.

CNN'S BRIAN KAREM LANDS LEGAL VICTORY, COURT ORDERS WHITE HOUSE TO RESTORE CREDENTIAL

“Do you understand the definition of sedition? Do you understand that he lost?” Karem shouted as McEnany was wrapping up a press briefing. The Playboy scribe was apparently proud of his actions, as he recorded himself yelling and shared his own footage of the moment on Twitter.

“When you gonna admit you lost?” Karem shouted to McEnany in another video he shared.

Politico reporter Quint Forgey shared McEnany’s “Fox & Friends” comments and Karem took notice.

“Lame,” Karem captioned the video. “Speaking truth to power is not misogyny. You work for a misogynist. Your briefings are propaganda. You failed the American people who pay your salary. You're sore because you can't answer questions honestly.”

In a follow-up tweet, Kareem wrote “the WHCA is not a legislative body to police reporters.”

“A professional in your position should know how the system works,” Karem wrote, tagging McEnany’s Twitter handle in the process.

Earlier this year, Karem sued after the White House press office suspended his hard pass, following after an altercation with former White House aide Sebastian Gorka during a conservative social media summit in the Rose Garden last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Karem’s hard pass was restored as a result of his lawsuit.

At a separate event this year, Trump called Karem a “loudmouth” during a coronavirus press briefing in the Rose Garden.

"I told them when they put this guy here, it's nothing but trouble," Trump said about Karem. "He's a showboat. If you keep talking, I'll leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people. If you keep talking, I'm going to leave and you can have it out with them."