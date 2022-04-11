Expand / Collapse search
Kayleigh McEnany on 'Outnumbered': 'Five-alarm fires everywhere' for Biden admin

New polls show Biden underwater with voters on key issues

'Outnumbered' weighs in on President Biden's plummeting poll numbers.

While President Biden’s poll numbers plummet, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on "Outnumbered" Monday the administration is facing "five-alarm fires" on several major issues. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll found voters disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy by 19 points, with a 21-point negative gap on the issue of crime.  

DEMOCRATS' 2022 MIDTERM ELECTION SCARE TACTICS: THIS DESPERATE MOVE WON'T SAVE THEM

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Five-alarm fires everywhere because they are bad on every single issue, I think to the point of losing their base. 39% I think it was of Democrats saying I think there is more you can do on gas prices. Your own party is saying, hey, Mr. President, what are you doing? In an employee-employer relationship, because make no mistake president Joe Biden is an employee, he’s an employee of the American people. Imagine rolling into your job at 10:06 A.M. That's when Marine One landed today. That's when he came back from his Delaware beachside vacation. When your boss has given you the worst mid-year review that you could possibly get, 61% disapprove of crime, 62% on immigration disapprove, 63% disapprove of the economy and then your boss asks you why you’re doing such a poor job and you don't even answer his questions. Just like Joe Biden goes to the podium, the press asks questions, and he doesn’t answer them. Employees do that and they get fired. He might be looking at a reckoning in November and then two years from there.

