Kayleigh McEnany: Alvin Bragg's flimsy indictment turned CNN pundits into defenders of Trump

Legal experts, liberal outlets question strength of Manhattan DA's case against Trump

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Manhattan DA Bragg questioned by liberal media over Trump charges Video

Manhattan DA Bragg questioned by liberal media over Trump charges

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed the widespread questioning of the Alvin Bragg's case against Donald Trump, one day after he was arraigned in New York City. 

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that former President Trump has found himself with some "unlikely defenders" after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced charges. McEnany pointed out that legal experts and pundits on CNN and other mainstream outlets are calling out the weakness of Bragg's case.

BILL MAHER FEARS TRUMP INDICTMENT WILL SPARK ‘CYCLE OF REVENGE’ FOR FUTURE PRESIDENTS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: We talked about the unlikely allies for the former president this week, Jeb Bush, Mitt Romney came out saying this was a flimsy, flimsy case, but an even more unlikely ally is the press. I mean, these remarks are remarkably lucid and candid from the press, ABC: this is the sloppiest statement of fact I've ever seen in a major case. That's an ABC reporter. CBS legal experts say Trump's felony charges will be difficult to prove. Washington Post's Ruth Marcus: the indictment unsealed on Tuesday is disturbingly unilluminating. So he's found an unlikely defender in the press. I don't know that I can remember a time when that's happened. So my advice to President Trump would be let the media defend you on this because they're doing it even on CNN. Focus on 2024, the issues for the American people [that are] really important right now. There's a yearning to hear about a lot of these issues. 

c (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images // Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Some of former President Trump’s fiercest Republican critics are slamming Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against the former commander-in-chief as "weak sauce."

One of the mainstream media critics included former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, now a CNN commentator.

"If I had to characterize it, it's a disappointment. I think everyone was hoping we would see more about the direction that they intend to take this prosecution. What is the legal theory that ties that very solid misdemeanor case 34 counts of misdemeanors to the intent to conceal another crime, which is what makes it a felony?It simply isn't there," McCabe said on CNN Tuesday, echoing others on the network including Van Jones and John Bolton.

Media unravels over Trump charges as debate continues over the strength of the charges Video