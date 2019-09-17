Kavanaugh story part of Left's 'revolutionary...anti-constitutional' movement: Victor Davis Hanson

On "The Ingraham Angle," Hoover Institution Senior Fellow, Victor Davis Hanson claimed that the now-revised New York Times article detailing explosive new sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh are part of a "revolutionary movement and it's anti-constitutional."

Hanson explained that he believes that the Times' story, as well as on-going Democrat-led investigations of President Donald Trump and his administration, are an extra-constitutional means of controlling the country.

"They're saying to America 'You can elect your president, but he can't govern if we investigate him for 22 months. You can nominate a Supreme Court Justice, you can have hearings, you can confirm him, but we're going to say so many terrible things and demonize him that for all practical purpose we're going to render him emasculated," said Hanson.

NYT REPORTERS BEHIND KAVANAUGH STORY SUGGEST KEY INFO REMOVED BY EDITORS

Ingraham was also joined by former Arkansas Governor and Fox News Contributor, Mike Huckabee, who bluntly reacted to the controversial Times' reporting. "Journalism is dead. There isn't a practice of journalism for the most part. The New York Times really put every legitimate news organization on the hook."

Additionally, Hanson said that this apparent 'revolutionary movement' has far-reaching implications.

"[Ideological opponents of the President] say that we don't have the votes to overturn the 2nd Amendment, but maybe we can so pressure Walmart -- you can't buy ammunition."

"You can be at a campus and...we going to put so much pressure on you that you may have a Constitutional right for free expression but don't try to exercise it."

Hanson concluded, "What they are really saying is that 'We don't have the influence to overturn the Constitution, but we can pressure people through economic boycotts, or intimidation, or physical violence, so you can be on Fox News and you can go home and there can be people in your yard yelling and screaming at you, so that will infringe of your ability to speak freely and that's what it is. It's a totality of revolutionary pressure to undo the Constitutional rights that we all enjoy."

