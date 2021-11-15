Katie Couric co-authors report on 'information disorder' for liberal think tank despite editing past interview

Journalist Katie Couric is a co-author on a report for the Aspen Institute on "information disorder" despite her own history of peddling disinformation.

"Users need to understand how information reaches them and have the tools that can help them distinguish fact from falsehood, honesty from manipulation, and the trustworthy from the fringe," the November Commission on Information Disorder report reads.

The commission was launched in January, funded by a $3.25 million donation from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, an organization from the founder of Craigslist. Newmark has been a major progressive donor over the years.

The report lists a number of recommendations to "reduce harm," including a "comprehensive federal approach" within the executive branch, "civic empowerment," and "super spreader accountability" wherein online platforms hold perpetrators of misinformation and disinformation to account with "consistently applied policies" regardless of location, political views, or role in society.

Couric herself has engaged in such activity in the past. In October, Couric admitted she was attempting to "protect" Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2016 by editing out some disparaging remarks the late Supreme Court justice made about national anthem kneelers.

Ginsburg told Couric she was opposed to kneeling for the national anthem, saying those who engaged in such an action were showing "contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life." The comments never made it to air.

Ultimately, the story she wrote for Yahoo! News did include quotes from Ginsburg saying kneelers were "dumb and disrespectful," but left out the above remarks.

In 2016, Katie Couric was hit with a $12 million defamation lawsuit for her role in allegedly "misleading" edits made in the 2016 documentary "Under the Gun."

Couric can be heard in the documentary interview asking activists from the Virginians Citizens Defense League, "If there are no background checks for gun purchasers, how do you prevent felons or terrorists from purchasing a gun?"

The documentary then shows the activists sitting silently for nine awkward seconds, unable to provide an answer.

However, raw audio of the interview between Katie Couric and the activists provided to the Washington Free Beacon showed the scene was deceptively edited. Instead of silence, Couric’s question was met immediately with answers from the activists. A back-and-forth between a number of the league’s members and Couric over the issue of background checks proceeded for more than four minutes after the original question was asked.

Stephen Gutowski and Fox News' Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.