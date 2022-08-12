Expand / Collapse search
Kat Timpf: We need 'more information' on the Trump

Kat Timpf discusses with Greg Gutfeld and guests Merrick Garland’s response to the raid on Trump's Mar-A-Lago residence on ‘Gutfeld!’

Kat Timpf discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests how we still need to find out more information about the Trump raid on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THE DEMS AND POKING THE ‘BEAST’ GOING AFTER TRUMP

KAT TIMPF: Yeah. No, I don't think anyone does. We just know so little still, I think. And the Merrick Garland hearing from him today. Oh, what was that like? He got up there and he's like, Yeah, I did it. It is a big deal. I am going to unseal the warrant. In the meantime, please remember that the FBI rules and we need more information because now it's just people saying the same one of two things back and forth. It's like, well, if this wasn't a big deal, then they really overdid it. And that's going to make Trump win because they did all this, it must be a big deal and Trump's going to go to jail. And that's my impression of a Special Report. 

