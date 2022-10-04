Kat Cammack torches Texas mayor for dozing off at slain officer's funeral: 'Absolutely unacceptable'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., slammed Austin, Texas Mayor Steve Adler for falling asleep at a police officer's funeral, calling the move" absolutely unacceptable." Cammack joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the incident and the need to "support the police" moving forward despite the left's effort to strip away funding for law enforcement.

KAT CAMMACK: Think about this: my husband today is preparing for SWAT training tomorrow, and as we were going through preparing all his gear for today, I can't help but think of the families that are experiencing just the absolute disdain of the elected leadership of their cities. To fall asleep in a funeral, that's absolutely unacceptable. I can't even imagine how their family must be feeling. My heart absolutely just breaks for them. Excuse yourself out of the room or heck, don't even show up. But to fall asleep just shows your utter and total disdain for law enforcement, but… what really gets to me is that all of the communities around the country who have done it right, they have funded their police, they have supported their law enforcement in their first responders, Nancy Pelosi punished them by allocating and redistributing $8 billion to those communities that defunded their police. This is why it's so backwards. We've got to get back to supporting the police and our first responders. There's no other way around it. We have to support the police.

