Keeping kids home to avoid 'minuscule' risk from COVID-19 is damaging, Markowicz says

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz said on Wednesday that keeping children indoors during the coronavirus pandemic is “damaging to their development,” asserting there is a “minuscule” risk of harm to them from the virus.

“I think the biggest joke is that Gov. Cuomo keeps repeating ‘let’s look at the facts, let’s look at the facts’ because the facts say kids very, very rarely get the coronavirus and when they do get it, they often have a very mild reaction to it,” Markowicz told “Fox & Friends.”

Markowicz's doubled down on an op-ed "New York to parents: Choose your job — or your kids" which blasted New York leadership for mishandling the coronavirus restrictions at the expense of children.

"Parents whose jobs are restarting wonder how in the world they can be that flexible. In effect, officials are forcing them to choose between their jobs and livelihoods and any hope of learning and developmental progress for their kids."

"The worst part: The state and city are insisting on this — even as death and hospitalization rates continue to fall in New York, and even as we know that children are at minuscule risk from COVID-19; the death rate for those who do get it is likewise minuscule."

Markowicz said that keeping children at home from school “would be a disaster.” Markowicz noted that the American Academy Pediatrics and Dr. Anthony Fauci said that children should go to school in the fall.

“They keep saying that we’re two months away as if we’re two years away, I don’t know what that means,” Markowicz said, urging New York officials to release a plan for schools so parents can get organized.

“I don’t see a lot of development on this front. We keep having these plans, like kids will go back to school 50 percent of the time or a third of the time, and the rest of the time they’ll be at home. But, parents will be going back to work full time. I think it’s a real show of privilege when these politicians who think that parents should just continue to work and that the other phases can just go on as planned and not have schools open.”