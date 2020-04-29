Karl Rove says it's 'not helpful' for Gov. Cuomo to shift blame for COVID-19 crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Karl Rove pushed back Wednesday on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s comments that “governors do not do global pandemics,” calling it an “unfortunate choice" of words that is not helpful to Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Governors do have to deal with things that come in across their borders,” Rove told “America’s Newsroom.”

US OFFICIALS CONFIRM FULL-SCALE INVESTIGATION OF WHETHER CORONAVIRUS ESCAPED FROM WUHAN LAB

Rove responded to Cuomo’s comments that were made at a press briefing Tuesday at the SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. During the press briefing, Cuomo had called for attention to the lack of awareness of the coronavirus from the outset, The New York Post reported

“The virus was in China last November and December,” Cuomo said. “Why didn’t someone suspect, ‘Well maybe the virus gets on a plane … and lands in the United States the next day’?” Cuomo said.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

“Where was the whole international health community?” Cuomo asked, blasting the World Health Organization, the National Institutes of Health, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Where were all the experts? Where was the New York Times? Where was the Wall Street Journal?” he asked. “Where was all the bugle blowers who should say, ‘Be careful, there’s a virus in China that may be in the United States.’

“Who was supposed to blow the bugle and didn’t?” Cuomo asked.

“Governors don’t do global pandemics, right?” he said. “It’s not a state responsibility.”

Rove said that in “our federal system,” governors are responsible in a significant way for the management of public health crises, such as the current coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t know why he said that. It’s just not a helpful thing to say right now. The American people are a little bit forgiving. They don’t have a sense that in something as complicated and challenging as this that every elected has to get everything right each and every time, so no need to be sort of now shifting the blame.”