Karl Rove: Joe Biden is 'benefiting' because he never has to take tough questions

Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove said on Wednesday that the next three months of the presidential race will be “weird” due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to see a much different campaign because of COVID-19,” Rove told “America’s Newsroom.”

Rove said that due to the social distancing required during the coronavirus pandemic, presidential campaigning will consist of “more set-piece speeches and the issuance of position papers.”

“Joe Biden gave a set-piece speech to announce his economic plan, a set-piece speech to give his Green New Deal and, yesterday, a child care speech.”

Biden, through his presidential campaign, is proposing over $8 trillion in new spending on a variety of programs – an ever-increasing tally that rises to around $10 trillion based on some estimates.

The hefty price tag counts several of his most expensive plans, including a $2 trillion climate plan and a $775 billion program for universal preschool, and expanded child care and in-home elder care that was announced on Tuesday.

The spending – taking place over 10 years – would represent a significant increase in the overall federal budget. The government spent $4.1 trillion in all of 2018 and $4.45 trillion in 2019, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB). That number, however, is likely to be much higher for 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus relief spending, which by itself has alarmed fiscal hawks.

Rove said social media and presidential debates will play a “bigger role” in the 2020 election than ever before. He also said such changes in the format of presidential campaigning have “benefited” Biden.

“He doesn’t get asked tough questions. He holds these speeches and then waves off questions so he can’t be asked questions and he subjects himself to friendly interrogators. He went on Joy Reid’s program, for example, and she said to him, 'describe what you would do next year that would be different about coronavirus.' It’s still going to be raging next year and he proceeded to list out in order a series of things that he would do, all of which have already been done,” Rove said.