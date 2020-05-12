Karl Rove breaks down 2020 race: 'If the issue is who is tougher on China,' Trump wins reelection

Fox News contributor Karl Rove predicted Tuesday that while President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic will likely impact the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the race will ultimately come down to which values the public shares with the candidates.

"If the issue is who is tougher on China, this is going to be a Trump victory," Rove told "Bill Hemmer Reports."

"But," he continued, "I think elections tend to be about one thing, but sometimes they aren't, and this may be a time where it really looks like it's [about] two things, the economy and the coronavirus, but it may actually be about what do you stand for? What is your view? What motivates you? What is it you want to achieve and are your values the same as me?"

"Those things are always in an election," Rove added, "we’ll be paying attention to these two big issues, but how people respond, how the candidates respond by sharing who they are, and what their vision and their values are is going to matter a lot."

The Biden campaign has recently expanded its staff in preparation for the general election after weeks of struggling behind the Trump team on the digital front. The online battleground is likely to be a vital part of the race since most traditional campaign avenues have been closed off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Rove said he found it unlikely that Biden will have success matching Trump's online presence.

"He [Biden] has one-seventh the Twitter followers and less than one-seventh the YouTube followers that Donald Trump has," Rove explained. "Trump has spent years building this digital infrastructure. Biden can spend a lot of resources and close that gap but I doubt he's going to be able to equal it or pass it."

Aside from the pandemic-induced reality both campaigns have been forced to embrace, Rove said Biden may run into a roadblock when it comes to the "substance" of his messaging.

"I am at a loss as to what the compelling message is from Joe Biden other than 'I'm not Donald Trump,'" Rove said. "That may be enough, but I'm not certain yet that that is going to be sufficient."