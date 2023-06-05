Karine Jean-Pierre mocked for complaining migrant bussing puts strain on cities: 'Weapons-grade hypocrisy'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the practice of transporting migrants because of the "pressure" it puts on non-border states and cities, a statement that kicked over a beehive of criticism online.

Over the past year multiple state governors have made headlines by sending busloads of migrants from America’s southern border to liberal areas like Chicago, New York City and Martha’s Vineyard. While some consider the bussing to be nothing more than trolling or a political stunt, it has been affective, with liberal mayors complaining about the effects of migrants on their cities.

During Monday's press briefing, Jean-Pierre appeared to echo those blue state concerns and her admission that unchecked immigration overwhelms localities amused many conservatives.

"I’ve said it many times from here repeatedly from this podium that bussing or flying migrants around the country without any coordination with the federal government - we’ve talked about this, state or local officials as well - is dangerous and unacceptable," she said. "We will continue to be very, very clear about that. It is dangerous and unacceptable, because you’re putting people’s lives at risk."

She added further, "It’s dangerous and unacceptable because you’re actually putting a lot of pressure on these states and local areas."

LEAKED VIDEO SHOWS FEDERAL CONTRACTORS FLYING MIGRANTS TO SUBURBAN NY: ‘BETRAYING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE’

Many found grim irony in her warning that states and small towns are being overwhelmed by such "dangerous and unacceptable" activity.

"Oh, no way?" conservative commentator Guy Benson replied sarcastically.

Jake Schneider of RNC Research tweeted, "The irony here is rich."

"It takes a special kind of stupid to say something this self, evidently absurd - as if having 6 million illegal migrants in a few states along the border doesn’t put a lot of pressure and stress upon those states and local areas," Frontiers of Freedom president George Landfrith observed.

COURT ORDER BLOCKS NYC PLAN TO MOVE MIGRANTS UPSTATE AFTER CITY AND COUNTY OFFICIALS FIGHT BACK

"She says it like border cities/states are not even a part of the United States," Libre Initiative president Daniel Garza noted. "This Administration has no regard for border cities, border states- even though we suffer a vastly disproportionate share of the burden resulting from their failed policies."

Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., tweeted multiple crickets to mock the silence of the Biden Administration when "1000 illegal immigrants show up in El Paso overnight." On the other hand, he noted that the Biden Administration calls it "Dangerous and unacceptable" when "16 illegal immigrants show up in California overnight."

National Republican Congressional Committee operative Ben Petersen noted the "Democrats' extreme position" can be summarized as, "If you live in a border town, tough luck."

"Weapons-grade hypocrisy & stupidity," Minnesota House GOP executive director Andrew Wagner wrote. "They simply don't care about the consequences of their de facto open border policies."

MIGRANTS' ATTORNEYS WANT LAWSUIT AGAINST RON DESANTIS OVER MARTHA'S VINEYARD FLIGHTS TO STAY IN MASSACHUSETTS

Targeted Victory employee Peter Towey asked, "Do you think they sat in a room, discussed this answer, and all nodded that it was the correct answer, or is she this bad at her job?"

The Biden Administration itself has aided in flying migrants to New York, a state already burdened by mass immigration despite being far from America’s southern border. The effort, first highlighted in October by the New York Post, is reported to have resumed as illegal immigrants continue to pour into the country, according to a report from the Post Friday.

Meanwhile, NYC Mayor Eric Adams began his plan to bus several hundred illegal migrants to hotels in Orange and Rockland Counties, New York in May, moving asylum seekers past a sanctuary county to areas that have fiercely resisted the plan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, a small New York town said it is suing New York City and the capital city of Albany after migrants were sent there without notice or approval from local officials. Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey joined "Fox & Friends First" to call out for sending migrants to his town, arguing the city does not have jurisdiction to do so.

Michael Lee, Elizabeth Heckman, and Kyle Morris contributed to this report.