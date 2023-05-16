Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants
Published

Martha's Vineyard officials won't say if they will take migrants from cities running out of shelter space

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis sparked outrage after sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard in September

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Outrage after NYC officials use Brooklyn school to house migrants Video

Outrage after NYC officials use Brooklyn school to house migrants

Community leader and mother of P.S. 188 graduate Lakeisha Bowers and NYC council member Ari Kagan (R) call out Mayor Eric Adams for decision to house migrants at a school

Martha's Vineyard, in Edgartown, Massachusetts, would not volunteer to shelter illegal migrants in the aftermath of Title 42's expiration, as other East Coast cities like New York have resorted to using elementary schools to shelter migrants after facing severe overcrowding.

Fox News Digital asked several city officials if they would consider housing illegal immigrants to aid Democrat-run cities such as Chicago or New York, which are struggling to shelter tens of thousands of migrants, but none of them responded.

In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., sent two planes carrying 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to the island in an effort to force left-wing eastern states like Massachusetts to bare the same responsibilities as those near the border.

MIGRANTS' ATTORNEYS WANT LAWSUIT AGAINST RON DESANTIS OVER MARTHA'S VINEYARD FLIGHTS TO STAY IN MASSACHUSETTS

Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro (C) a former illegal immigrant himself, welcomes migrants arriving at the Port Authority Bus Terminal

Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro, middle, a former illegal immigrant himself, welcomes migrants arriving at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan. (Luiz C. Ribeiro)

The high-priced getaway declared a "humanitarian crisis" after the drop-off of the 50 migrants, and they were all removed within 44 hours, meanwhile New York City has dealt with at least 60,000 migrants for several months.

CHICAGO DEM CALLS OUT CITY'S MISHANDLING OF MIGRANT CRISIS, URGES FOR CRIME CRACKDOWN AHEAD OF 2024 CONVENTION

Among those who did not respond were CEO of nonprofit Martha's Vineyard Community Services Elizabeth Folcarelli, head of Human Resources at Martha's Vineyard Community Services Jamey Smith, Island Housing Planner Laura Silber, and Executive Director of Martha's Vineyard Community Adam Turner.

Migrants standing outside of a church

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Sept. 14, 2022 at Martha's Vineyard. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette)

About 55.5% of the property on Martha’s Vineyard is used for vacation, however, during the September "crisis" nobody offered to house the homeless migrants.

Fox News' Kerry J. Byrne contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

