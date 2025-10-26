Karine Jean-Pierre has no White House regrets, declares 'I don't take anything back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she doesn't regret "anything" while serving in the Biden administration when pressed on MSNBC Saturday.

Jean-Pierre appeared on MSNBC's "The Weekend: Primetime" to continue her recent media tour promoting her new book, "Independent." Near the end of the segment, co-host Ayman Mohyeldin asked her if there was anything Jean-Pierre regretted saying on behalf of former President Joe Biden.

After she briefly hesitated to reply, Mohyeldin jumped in saying, "It’s just a simple yes or no."

KAROLINE LEAVITT UNLOADS ON 'BITTER' JEAN-PIERRE AFTER ‘DEPLORABLE’ JAB, ACCUSES HER OF LYING TO AMERICANS

"No, no, no, no, because you’re asking for a yes or no question," Jean-Pierre insisted. "I want to put some context to it too. I woke up every day, very proud to be the White House press secretary. I woke up every day as a Black woman who is queer, who no one had ever seen someone like me at that podium standing behind that lectern. It was an honor and a privilege to have that job, and I did it to the best of my abilities. And I spoke for the President of the United States, a person that I believe was a decent person."

She continued, "We did not get everything right. No one is saying we got everything right. No one is saying that. But we did it to the best of our abilities. And I worked very hard to do that job. And so I want to put it into context. And, as you know, at the podium, you don’t do yes or no answers."

JEAN-PIERRE REFUSES TO TELL CNN WHETHER BIDEN SHOULD BE PRESIDENT NOW, WON'T READ BOOK ABOUT HIS DECLINE

"We were hoping you would now that you are speaking for yourself, and you’re not at the podium," Mohyeldin said.

"Look, I was very proud of everything that I did. So I don’t take anything back. I was really proud of everything that I did. Again, we didn’t get everything right," Jean-Pierre responded.

Earlier in the interview, she defended her comments on the administration's policies, even when they were proven wrong or controversial.

"I appreciate the question, because one thing that I really want to make clear is that I was speaking on behalf of the president," Jean-Pierre said. "That is the job of the White House press secretary. I’m not speaking for Karine Jean-Pierre. I was speaking for Joe Biden. That’s every White House press secretary. That is their job."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

This included her comments criticizing Special Counsel Robert Hur after his report suggested Biden had memory issues.

"What I’m saying is my reality was this: My reality was somebody that I saw every single day, who was sharp, who pushed, his team, was understanding, very clearly, of the policy of history. That is what I saw," Jean-Pierre said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As she promotes her book, Jean-Pierre has repeatedly been asked about her past support for Biden's ability to do the job despite after he was forced off the Democratic ticket in 2024 due to his disastourous debate performance.