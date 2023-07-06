Karine Jean-Pierre called out by McEnany for 'inexcusable' briefing on WH cocaine: 'She brought no answers'

"Outnumbered" co-host and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sounded off on Karine Jean-Pierre for failing to provide any new information during Wednesday's briefing on the cocaine that was discovered in the West Wing, which McEnany argued is "totally inexcusable."

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: She brought nothing. I would not have walked to that podium without saying, ‘Secret Service, you have to give me something here.’ I mean, you read the headline from Politico. Daniel Lippman, the reporter there, got more than the press secretary of the White House. She said she did have some information to add, And it was this: ‘The president and the first lady and their family were not here this weekend.' That's not new information. Okay. We've known that. … She brought no answers. Totally inexcusable. … The scariest part is the president of the United States walks through this entrance. If the motorcade is on WestExec, which it often is. I've seen President Trump walk through there, and the thought that President Biden could have been within feet of a powdery substance that was unknown. It's incomprehensible and it is inexcusable.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was barraged with questions from reporters about the cocaine that was allegedly found in the West Wing over the weekend.

"Can you give any more details on whether the Secret Service found the cocaine in the West Wing and how it found it?" Associated Press reporter Josh Boak kicked off the line in inquiries.

"So, as you know, this is under the purview of the Secret Service," Jean-Pierre responded. "They are currently investigating what happened over the weekend. So I would have to refer you to the Secret Service on all of this."

"As you know, the President and the First Lady and their family were not here this weekend, as you all reported on this and as you also know that they left on Friday and returned just yesterday," she continued. "Where this was discovered is a heavily-traveled area where many White House- West Wing, I should be even more specific, West Wing visitors come through this particular area, I just don't have anything more to share."

