Trump attacks Bidens, media following discovery of cocaine at White House over the weekend

Former President Trump took a shot at the Biden family after cocaine was found at the White House over the weekend.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," he wrote Wednesday on his social media site Truth Social.

"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," he theorized.

The former president then set his sight on Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose office recently indicted him on charges related to handling of classified documents. Trump asked if Smith had been seen in the vicinity of the drugs, claiming that he "looks like a crackhead to me!"

Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been overseeing two separate investigations into Trump. The former president has been indicted on federal charges from Smith's months-long investigation, and has previously lashed out at Smith.

Trump has previously called Smith a "sick puppet" for Garland and President Biden, saying Smith "should be DEFUNDED & put out to rest."

"Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!" Trump asserted later on Wednesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Justice Department for comment on Trump's remarks, but they did not immediately respond.

A member of the Secret Service found the cocaine in the West Wing of the White House, in an area used by guests and staff, leading to an evacuation of the building and emergency response.

President Biden – and his son Hunter Biden – were at Camp David at the time of the discovery of the substance.

"Where this was discovered is a heavily-traveled area where many White House – West Wing, I should be even more specific, West Wing visitors come through this particular area, I just don't have anything more to share," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

She said the Secret Service is conducting an investigation and that the White House has "confidence" that the agency will find out what happened. Biden, she stressed, "thinks it's very important to get to the bottom of this."

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Jake Gibson, Bill Mears, Patrick Hauf, Mark Meredith, Joseph Wulfsohn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.