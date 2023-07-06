Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump attacks Bidens, media following discovery of cocaine at White House over the weekend

The Secret Service is conducting an investigation into the cocaine

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Investigation underway over the discovery of cocaine in the White House Video

Investigation underway over the discovery of cocaine in the White House

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has more on the cocaine discovered by Secret Service inside the walls of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on 'Special Report.'

Former President Trump took a shot at the Biden family after cocaine was found at the White House over the weekend.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," he wrote Wednesday on his social media site Truth Social. 

"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," he theorized. 

The former president then set his sight on Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose office recently indicted him on charges related to handling of classified documents. Trump asked if Smith had been seen in the vicinity of the drugs, claiming that he "looks like a crackhead to me!"

DESANTIS JOKES ABOUT WHITE HOUSE COCAINE DISCOVERY: 'BEEN BLOWING IT'

Donald Trump

Former President Trump reacts to crowd applause during a campaign event on July 1, 2023, in Pickens, South Carolina. The former president faces a growing list of primary challengers in the Republican Party. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been overseeing two separate investigations into Trump. The former president has been indicted on federal charges from Smith's months-long investigation, and has previously lashed out at Smith. 

Trump has previously called Smith a "sick puppet" for Garland and President Biden, saying Smith "should be DEFUNDED & put out to rest."

"Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!" Trump asserted later on Wednesday.

Jack Smith

Prosecutor Jack Smith listens as Hashim Thaci, not pictured, makes his first courtroom appearance before a judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2020. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. (Jerry Lampen/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Justice Department for comment on Trump's remarks, but they did not immediately respond.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE LINED WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT COCAINE FOUND IN WHITE HOUSE

A member of the Secret Service found the cocaine in the West Wing of the White House, in an area used by guests and staff, leading to an evacuation of the building and emergency response.

President Biden – and his son Hunter Biden – were at Camp David at the time of the discovery of the substance. 

The West Wing of the White House

The West Wing of the White House, March 22, 2019, in Washington. The White House campus was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious substance was discovered by U.S. Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary field test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"Where this was discovered is a heavily-traveled area where many White House – West Wing, I should be even more specific, West Wing visitors come through this particular area, I just don't have anything more to share," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. 

She said the Secret Service is conducting an investigation and that the White House has "confidence" that the agency will find out what happened. Biden, she stressed, "thinks it's very important to get to the bottom of this."

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Jake Gibson, Bill Mears, Patrick Hauf, Mark Meredith, Joseph Wulfsohn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 

