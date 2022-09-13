Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for defense of Inflation Reduction Act: ‘What is she smoking?’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users were not kind to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she attempted to defend the Inflation Reduction Act after the news inflation rose by 8.3% in August, higher than initial predictions on Tuesday.

Reporters were eager to quest Jean-Pierre, especially in light of the Inflation Reduction Act being celebrated that afternoon by President Biden and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping. The press secretary appeared to flounder when repeatedly asked questions regarding what, if any, effect the IRA would have on Americans struggling now.

"Look, experts economists have said themselves that … the Inflation Reduction Act would be beneficial to let three hundred, the extra three hundred billion dollars in deficit," Jean-Pierre responded. "That is really important as we have right now $1.7 billion in deficit reduction under this administration. It would help lower that even more, which is incredibly important."

She added, "And so, look, we've heard from Republicans and Democrats who [were] U.S. Treasury secretaries who said it would lower inflation. We've heard from more than 126 economists said it would lower inflation."

Social media users attacked Jean-Pierre’s defense of the bill, as well as its green energy subsidies as food prices jumped at a near-record rate.

"She's completely worthless, especially when she's not directly reading out of the binder," Washington Times columnist Tim Young remarked.

Townhall.com managing editor Spencer Brown wrote, "Karine Jean-Pierre now bragging about how much good the Inflation Reduction Act has ‘already done’ just hours after the government announced that inflation increased — more than expected — in August as food costs jumped more in the last 12 months than at any time since 1979."

"This is most-watched-inauguration-ever territory," said Commentary editor Noah Rothman.

Radio host Jesse Kelly tweeted, "There are a lot of words you can use to describe Biden’s presidency. None more appropriate than ‘cold’. They do this all the time. They tell hurting people how good they have it. That’s what happens when you have no connection to working people. Just a bunch [of] snobs."

Economist Kenny Polcari wrote, "CPI worse than expected, mkt down 1000 pts, and Joey and KJP (Karin [sic] Jean Pierre) are doing a 'victory lap'.....Food, Electricty, Housing, Energy all up and choking avg Amercans and they are celebrating their good work!"

"So buy very expensive solar panels and we'll give you 30 percent back and buy other stuff and we'll give you 10 percent back. What is she smoking?" Talk show host Joe Pags Pagliarulo tweeted.

Biden was also attacked for celebrating the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act after the release of the inflation report.