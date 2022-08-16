Biden slammed for signing Inflation Reduction Act: ‘Dark day for everyday Americans’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden was blasted for his comments while signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law Tuesday.

The bill costs $739 billion and the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and Penn Wharton Budget Model estimate it will not reduce inflation, despite its name.

Biden was criticized by conservatives on Twitter for his support for the legislation during the signing.

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong, a refugee from China, tweeted, "Orwellian. This might be the single largest transfer of wealth from the middle class to corporate and state interests since the pandemic policies bankrupted numerous small businesses."

"Not only are these people taking away your hard earned money, they’re killing your children’s chance of having any kind of comfortable future," he continued.

Cheong also criticized Biden's speech, which the president struggled to get through, tweeting, "It’s clear that Joe has dementia but no one in the media will point it out."

Guy Benson, a Fox News contributor and political editor of Townhall, tweeted, "Oh, a lot of ‘green’ special interests won. So did the IRS, big time. And when the IRS doubles, a lot of Americans don’t feel like winners."

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., disputed Biden's claim that "no one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay a penny more in federal taxes."

"The CBO disagrees. Americans earning less than $400k a year are estimated to pay an additional $20 BILLION in new taxes. This Administration just lies…and the media covers for them. Every time," Tuberville tweeted.

James J. Carafano, vice president for foreign and security policy at the Heritage Foundation, tweeted, "This will be a dark day for everyday Americans that will bear the brunt of this big government law. How fitting to sign on anniversary of Afghanistan disaster that humiliated every single American."

In July 2022, inflation stood at 8.5 percent compared to July 2021. Many Americans are struggling to pay their bills, and critics of the green energy agenda argue it is causing significant economic harm today for uncertain predicted benefits in the future.