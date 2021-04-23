Kamala Harris takes no questions from reporters during NH trip

Vice President Kamala Harris continued her habit of keeping the press at arm's length on Friday during her trip to New Hampshire.

Pool reporter David Martosko took to Twitter and revealed that the vice president did not take any questions from the press.

KAMALA HARRIS RIPPED BY NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP FOR VISITING #WRONGBORDER

"My day of pool reporting on @VP is completed, and the pool got no questions answered all day," Martosko wrote before listing the questions he would have asked her.

Her trip to the Granite State, her first since 2019 as a presidential candidate, was to promote the Biden administration's infrastructure plan.

Friday marked her 31st day that Harris has gone without facing reporters’ questions at a news conference about her duties as manager of President Biden’s response to the migrant crisis at the border.

Harris has yet to hold a formal press conference since taking office on January 20. Her boss, meanwhile, has only held one solo press conference and one joint press conference with the Japanese prime minister, where he took questions from only two reporters.

Republican lawmakers have slammed Harris for not making a trip to the U.S./Mexico border amid the ongoing surge.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.